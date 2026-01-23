Ghanaian musician Black Sherif reacted to reports that he had been ordered to pay GH¢229,500 in rent arrears to his landlord

The musician's landlord sued him at the Adentan Frafraha District Court over unpaid rent dating back to August 2024

In a video, the young superstar indicated that he expected to emerge victorious when the case is finally heard in court

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif has finally responded to claims that he has been ordered by a court to pay his Landlord rent amounting to GH¢229,500.

On January 7, 2026, reports emerged that the musician, whose real name is Mohamed Ismail Sheriff, was sued by his landlord at the Adentan Frafraha District Court.

The lawsuit stemmed from his alleged refusal to settle the rent on his Accra residence since August 2024.

The failure to pay rent accumulated a total of GH¢229,500 in arrears, including interest, forcing his landlord to take the matter to court.

According to the latest reports, the case has been adjourned to March 3, 2026.

Ghanaian journalist NYDJ reported that despite the viral reports that Black Sherif owed rent, the residence in question was not the personal property of Blacko, as he’s affectionately known, but the offices of RBA Studios.

Black Sherif responds to rent allegations

On January 23, 2026, a video surfaced on social media showing the rapper interacting with his fans on Snapchat.

After a fan asked him if he was owing rent, the musician replied with a video of Ghanaian preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim after he was arrested in 2016.

While being led away by officers, the preacher could be heard saying:

“Yesu adi nkunim”; to wit “Jesus is victorious”.

The reply was interpreted as a sign that he was going to be victorious in the lawsuit pending at the Adentan Court.

