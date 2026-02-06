Ijoba Lande has accused the Nigerian Police over an alleged altercation that has left him dealing with serious injuries

In a social media post, the actor recounted the alleged incident which happened a few days after his return from abroad

Iyoba Lande's alleged altercation with the police has triggered mixed reactions from his numerous fans on social media

Popular actor and skit maker Ganiyu Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has accused some officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) of alleged assault and robbery.

On Friday, February 6, 2026, Lande took to his official Facebook page to share a video of himself sitting in a luxury vehicle with visible injuries as his friends attempted to clean his face by pouring water on him.

The actor struggled to breathe and cried out in pain while holding his face after the water was poured.

His friends, who were assisting him, were heard urging him to file an official report at a certain police station.

The footage also showed him inside a facility that appeared to be a police station, where he seemed to be attempting to lodge a complaint following the alleged assault.

What happened to Nigerian actor Ijoba Lande?

Narrating the incident, Ijoba Lande claimed that he nearly lost his life after allegedly being assaulted by officers of the Area ‘J’ Division of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He failed to specify where and how the alleged assault at the hands of the policemen occurred.

The Nigerian actor alleged that the incident occurred just six days after his return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom (UK).

Lande also alleged that the police confiscated his iPhone 16 Pro Max and took a cash amount of $1,200, which belonged to his unnamed brother, during the incident.

In a message accompanying his video, he wrote:

"I came back from the UK 6 days ago and was attacked and beaten by police in Nigeria. They collected my iPhone 16 Pro Max and my brother’s $1,200. I nearly lost my life.”

As of now, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has yet to release a statement to officially respond to the allegations and proceed with investigations into the matter.

Footage of Lande after the alleged incident has courted attention, with netizens expressing outrage and disappointment with the actions of the accused police officers.

Who is Nigerian actor Ijoba Lande?

Ijoba Lande is a popular Nigerian actor and skit maker who rose to prominence with his content on Instagram and TikTok in 2019.

He has also ventured into the music industry, with several collaborations with some upcoming musicians.

The native of Osun State's success has earned him several accolades, including lucrative ambassadorial deals with top brands in Nigeria.

In 2021, he tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony with his wife, Muyibat Morufu, with whom he later welcomed a son.

However, their marriage was short-lived, as the couple announced their separation in 2025, with the actor accusing his wife of having extramarital affairs with several men, including his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

In 2023, Lande briefly disappeared from the entertainment industry amid serious struggles in his personal life before making a comeback.

The YouTube video of Ijoba Lande speaking about his marital issues is below:

Ijoba Lande's alleged assault incident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Clarus Max commented:

"This country is getting worse."

Olushola Onigbinde wrote:

"I believe he speaks directly and fearlessly, and the police hate this kind of speech, but if the ijoba has competent human rights activists, lawyers, etc., the patrol and the DPO of that particular station will be probed, and the needful will be pronounced, and probably the phone will be retrieved."

Temitope Oluwatobi Akinbola said:

"Sorry, Ijoba, you need to be very careful these days, bro."

