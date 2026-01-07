Black Sherif has been ordered by the Adentan Frafraha District Court to pay GH¢229,500 in rent arrears after his landlord sued over unpaid rent on his Accra residence

The court heard the case in the musician’s absence after he could not be personally served, with the judge approving substituted service and subsequently issuing a ruling

The ruling marked another legal setback for the Iron Boy hitmaker, following past court battles involving Cruise People and a separate lawsuit filed by his former manager

Ghanaian Afrobeats and rap star Black Sherif has been hit with bad news after being ordered to pay GH¢229,500 for failing to pay his rent.

Ghana Crimes reports that the Adentan Frafraha District Court delivered a judgment in a case between the musician, whose real name is Mohamed Ismail Sheriff, and his landlord.

The website reports that the Iron Boy hitmaker was sued by his landlord for reportedly refusing to settle his rent amount of $1,700 a month on his Accra residence since August 2024.

The failure to pay rent accumulated a total of GH¢229,500 in arrears, forcing his landlord to take the matter to court.

When the case commenced, the musician could not be reached to be served with the writ, which led the judge to approve substituted service, with the hearing notices posted at the rented property and at the court premises, in line with procedure.

The case was subsequently heard in Black Sherif’s absence and judgment delivered for the plaintiff.

The trial judge ruled that the musician had to pay the owed amount of GH¢229,500 and additionally ordered him to pay his monthly rent of $1,700 until he vacates the property.

Black Sherif defeats Cruise People in court

The judgment against Black Sheriff represents the latest legal challenge in the young musician’s career.

The saga began on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, when Black Sherif was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on accusations of breach of contract and fraud.

A company identified as Cruise People claimed it had paid Black Sherif $20,000 as half payment for his participation in Afro Cruise Jam, a cruise show held in Greece and Turkey in August, but he failed to uphold his side of the bargain to make promotional videos.

On November 16, 2023, the Accra High Court dismissed the case against the artist, agreeing with the defence’s argument that it had no jurisdiction to hear the case since the contract signed by both parties agreed any legal disputes would be settled in the United Kingdom.

Black Sherif sued by former manager

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sheriff was sued by his former manager, Shadrach Agyei Owusu.

The businessman, whose company virtually served as Sherif's management in the early days of his career, is seeking to restrain the rapper from performing or taking money without his knowledge.

He also sought to stop Black Sherif and associates from performing at events or otherwise exploiting his music and image without recourse to him.

