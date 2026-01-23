Wendy Shay has gifted Shatta Wale a massive 110-inch TV during a visit to his Trasacco Estate mansion

Shatta Wale expressed his gratitude, promising the TV will be a lifelong companion

A video of Wendy Shay's gift has emerged online, sparking hearty reactions from fans

Afrobeats singer Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Addo, has shown kindness to her colleague musician, Shatta Wale.

Wendy Shay gifted the Shatta Movement boss a brand new 110" television for his personal use.

Shatta Wale receives a 110-inch TV as gift from Wendy Shay. Photo source: Sammy Flex

The Too Late singer presented the TV to Shatta Wale during a recent visit to his Trasacco Estate mansion.

Wendy Shay gifts Shatta Wale 110" TV

A video shared by Shatta Wale's PR manager, Sammy Flex, showed Wendy Shay interacting with Wale upon arrival at his compound.

Walking with Shatta Wale, Shay indicated that the TV was her personal gift to him and asked if it could be taken to the living room.

Shatta Wale joked that Hisense, the manufacturer of the TV, must give him something small before he fixes it in his hall.

"This is my gift to you. I'm giving it you. Happy New Year. This is 110-inch a Hisense TV, and it has everything, including AI," she replied.

Shatta Wale, while appreciating the gift, noted that the TV gift was going to be with him for a lifetime

"God bless you. I love it, This is going to be in my life forever," he said.

Wendy replied that his big mansion deserved a big TV like the one she was gifting to him.

Watch the Facebook video of Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale below:

Wendy Shay's TV to Shatta Wale worth GH₵300k

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that the Hisense TV Wendy Shay gifted to Shay Wale is part of the Mini-LED Premium ULED X series.

It is a Google Smart TV which possesses QLED, Dolby Vision Atmos, HDR10+, 4.2.2 Ch Audio, Alexa Compatibility, and Hands-Free Voice Control capabilities.

It is estimated to cost around GH₵302,000.

