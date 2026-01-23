Gifty Anti @56: TV Presenter Flaunts Slimmer Figure in Stylish Lace Gown for Her Birthday shoot
Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has turned a year older on January 23, 2026.
The host of The Stand Point (TSP) marked the special occasion with a beautiful birthday photoshoot, rocking two breathtaking gowns.
Gifty Anti marks her 56th birthday
Gifty Anti celebrated her 56th birthday in grand style. In trending photos, the veteran television presenter dazzled in a glittering long-sleeved ruched gown that highlighted her slimmer figure.
The wife of Nana Ansah Kwao and proud mother of a beautiful daughter completed her look with a stylish turban, flawless makeup, and a striking gold jewellery set as she posed confidently for the cameras.
"Guess who entered room 6 on the 5th floor 😳 Lord I am grateful!! Today, 23rd January 2026, is my date and month of birth and it falls on my day of birth, Friday! Gifty Naana Afia Dansoa…. Mpuntu Hemaa Nana Efua Dansoa Nkuma I, is a year Older 😊 It is indeed a blessing!! My heart is filled with gratitude to God, my family, loved ones, friends and you!."
The Instagram photos are below:
Gifty Anti models in glittering off-shoulder gown
The renowned broadcaster and published author also caught attention in a custom-made, floor-sweeping off-shoulder gown.
Gifty Anti embodied the grace of a queen mother in the cape-style outfit, which accentuated her curves in the viral photos.
She turned heads with her perfectly blended makeup, long eyelashes, and radiant smile, earning admiration from fans across social media.
"A year more mature and discerning…. Hopefully a bit more wiser! Growing in Grace and Greatness! The matriarch still rises and shines with age because God is in her story!."
The Instagram photos are below:
Gifty Anti enstooled as Ekumfi Nanaben’s Imputuhemaa
Beyond her media career, Gifty Anti has been appointed a significant traditional title in the Central Region, where she serves as the Imputuhemaa of Ekumfi Nanaben.
Gifty Anti's enthronement was one of the major highlights of the annual Ekumfi Nanaben Aboakyer Festival.
Over the decades, Gifty Anti has emerged as one of Ghana’s most influential voices in media, gender advocacy, leadership development, and community empowerment.
The philanthropists' work for women and girls has earned her both national and international recognition.
Gifty Anti shares her pregnancy journey
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Anti opened up about her deeply personal journey to motherhood. The respected broadcaster revealed that the path was challenging, as she welcomed her first child at the age of 47.
She shared that she explored various options, including IVF and surrogacy, before her dream of becoming a mother finally came true.
