Christopher Gefli secured a comprehensive scholarship to Ashesi University after a chance encounter with his fellow alumnus

At the time he met the person, he was working as a security officer for the Melcom branch in Spintex, Greater Accra

Social media users who saw the post congratulated Christopher Gefli and wished him well in his academic journey

Christopher Gefli, a young Ghanaian man who attended Achimota School, gained admission to Ashesi University on a comprehensive scholarship through another old student of his school.

After completing Achimota, Christopher Gefli worked as a security officer at Melcom (Spintex branch). One day, he noticed an Achimota School alumni car tag hanging from the rear-view mirror of a customer’s vehicle and approached the owner.

According to a Facebook post, that brief interaction led Christopher Gefli to learn that Ashesi University had opened admissions for the second cohort of the undergraduate Class of 2029.

At the time, the young man was thinking of furthering his education. So, this information piqued his interest. After the conversation, he visited Ashesi University’s website to learn more.

His research on Ashesi made him know that the university offered scholarships to selected students which gave him enough reason to apply.

A few months after the conversation at Melcom, Christopher Gefli gained admission to study Computer Engineering at Ashesi University as part of the Undergraduate Class of 2029 Cohort B, on a comprehensive scholarship.

Netizens congratulate Ashesi student

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Christopher Gefli's story shared by Ashesi University on Facebook. Read them below:

Carlien Clerk-Sai said:

"Wisdom cries in the streets, yet rare is the ear that turns. ~ Prov 1:20. This young man caught its echo in an old Achimotan’s words, trading mall gates for Achimota’s legacy, Ashesi excellence and dual triumphs in code and court. One pause, infinite paths unlocked. 🤜🏽🎹🤛🏽."

Giphtie Amenze Brown wrote:

"May opportunities find us, and may we always be ready for them as well."

Priscilla Serwaah Gyasi said:

"Impact! That’s how we call it! And Ashesi University has surely mastered that!"

Benjamin Mireku wrote:

"Chris will deliver, God be his helper."

Essie Agbezuge Boadu-Mantey said:

"Congratulations 🎊 thanks to your destiny helper. May God locate him always."

Korsi Sesko wrote:

"Wondering why high school alumni associations in Ghana don't have robust scholarship schemes to support bright students struggling to further their education due to financial constraints. Talented individuals are missing out on opportunities, and their potential is being wasted. If alumni groups could pool resources and establish proper scholarship systems, it could make a huge difference. Today it's a whole Achimota School Alumnus yesterday was my Ketasco, where someone was trying to raise funds for her here on Facebook."

Maku Matey said:

"Awesome!! When preparation meets opportunity. All the best, Chris."

