Abu Trica was rearrested by NACOC operatives shortly after the Gbese District Court discharged him and his two colleagues

Footage of the moment the embattled Swedru-based businessman was taken into custody by the security operatives has emerged on social media

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express mixed reactions on Abu Trica and his accomplices' rearrest on January 26, 2026

Footage of embattled Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica's rearrest with his alleged accomplices at the Gbese District Court on Monday, January 26, 2026, has emerged on social media.

The rich socialite and his two alleged accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, appeared before the court for a hearing amid their ongoing legal battle.

In a Facebook post, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a member of Abu Trica's legal team, claimed that his client and his alleged accomplices had been discharged after their court hearing.

Reports later emerged that the trio had been rearrested by operatives from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) shortly after the court issued its directive.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, had been in police custody since December 11, 2025, since he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, facing up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Footage of Abu Trica's rearrest emerges

In a video shared by veteran broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's Kofi TV on their official TikTok page, uninformed NACOC operatives, with their faces fully covered, were seen escorting Abu Trica, wearing a T-shirt and green shorts, into an awaiting pickup vehicle.

In the video, the embattled businessman appeared to be calm and in high spirits as he entered the vehicle.

The embattled socialite's alleged accomplices, who were seen behind him were escorted into another vehicle by the operatives before they departed the Gbese District Court.

Abu Trica's rearrest video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ajagurajah's prophecy about Abu Trica resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah's prophecy about Abu Trica resurfaced after news of his discharge by the Gbese District Court emerged.

In a video he shared after the socialite's arrest in December 2025, the prophet predicted that he would secure his freedom from police custody.

Ajagurajah also claimed that Abu Trica won't spend many years in prison if he is eventually extradited to the US.

