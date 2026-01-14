Abu Trica's baby mama has broken her silence after her partner appeared before the Gbese High Court for his US extradition case

In a social media post, Queenie shared a cryptic message amid her partner's ongoing legal battles after his arrest for alleged fraud-related crimes

Abu Trica's baby mama's social media post has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians who sympathised with her

Queenie, the baby mama of embattled Swedru-based socialite Abu Trica, has shared an emotional message to comfort herself amid her partner's ongoing US extradition case.

Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, shares an emotional post on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, amid her romantic partner's US extradition case. Photo source: @abena_oforiwaa22

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica and his two suspected accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, made their appearance at the Gbese High Court in Accra on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, for the US extradition hearing.

The court presided over by Justice Bernice Ackon subsequently adjourned the case to February 7, 2026, for a ruling after the state filed to discontinue their case against the socialite's alleged accomplices.

Queenie shares message amid Abu Trica's case

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, took to her official TikTok page to share a photo of herself at the beach during the evening.

In the photo, the arrested socialite's romantic partner turned her back towards the camera and raised her two hands high as she enjoyed the view of the sea and its breeze.

Embattled businessman Abu Trica's sisters weep at the Gbese High Court premises amid their brother's court appearance on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Photo source: @gossipavenue_, @ghbrain, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

In the caption of her post, Queenie, who recently restored all photos and videos of Abu Trica after she initially deleted them following his arrest, shared a short motivational message, stating:

"When you have faith, fear loses its faith."

Below is Abu Trica's baby mama Queenie's TikTok post:

Abu Trica's baby mama Queenie's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Beautyfullportia commented:

"We are going to be ok. 🥹. I miss you. 😘"

Cherry is nice wrote:

"The strongest person I know, keep being strong. We are always here for you. Queen."

Nana Boakye-Ansah said:

"God is in control."

Abu Trica's sisters cry at court premises

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's sisters cried at the Gbese High Court during their brother's appearance for his US extradition hearing on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

In a video, the embattled socialite's siblings were comforted by their loved ones after they saw him being escorted into the court building.

The emotional scenes involving Abu Trica's sisters triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

