Reggae legend Sly Dunbar, famed for his work with Bob Marley and as half of iconic duo Sly & Robbie, has died at 73

His wife, Thelma Dunbar, found him unresponsive at their home on Monday morning, January 26, 2026, according to the BBC

The reports of Sly Dunbar's death have stirred sorrow on social media, with many netizens reminiscing on his greatest hits

Popular reggae musician, drummer and producer, Sly Dunbar, noted for his collaboration with the legendary Bob Marley, has reportedly passed away at the age of 73.

Reggae legend Sly Dunbar reportedly passes away at the age of 73 on January 26, 2026. Image credit: SlyDunbar, TheWailers

The BBC reports that Dunbar died on Monday, January 26, 2026, after his wife found him unresponsive at approximately 7:00 a.m.

"I went to wake him up, and he wasn't responding. I called the doctor, and that was the news," Thelma Dunbar told the Jamaican Newspaper The Gleaner.

"He had friends come over to visit him [on Sunday], and we all had such a good time. He ate well yesterday... sometimes he's not into food. I knew he was sick... but I didn't know that he was this sick."

Dunbar’s cause of death was not immediately available, but the BBC noted that he had been ill for some time.

Who was Sly Dunbar?

Sly Dunbar, whose real name was Lowell Fillmore Dunbar, was born on May 10, 1952, in the Jamaican capital of Kingston.

He reportedly started drumming at age 15 with a group known as the Yardbrooms and first appeared on a record in 1970 as part of Dave and Ansel Collins 'Double Barrel' album.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with multiple reggae legends and big names from other genres, including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Grace Jones, and Madonna.

He was most known for his collaboration with bassist Robbie Shakespeare, known collectively as Sly & Robbie.

They formed their own production company, Taxi Records, and are credited with unearthing new reggae talents in the 1980s, including Shaggy, Shabba Ranks, Skip Marley, and Beenie Man.

Sly & Robbie were nominated for 13 Grammys throughout their career and won twice: best reggae recording for Black Uhuru's "Anthem" in 1985 and best reggae album for their "Friends" in 1999.

Reactions to Sly Dunbar’s death

Boma Igbanibo said:

"Sly Dunbar, born with drumsticks and a pedal."

Sola Davwe wrote:

"The drums on who's coming to dinner? Let all these Gen Z musicians go listen to it."

Moustapha Gueye commented:

"Sly and Robbie used to sound like one name and one person. The rhythm of Sly's drum and Robbie's guitar made these two guys amazing in the hits of reggae music. Rest in peace, Sly Dunbar!"

