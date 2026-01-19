The Nigerian music industry is in a state of mourning after the death of Destiny Boy at the age of only 22

News of the late Afro-Fuji singer's death was confirmed by his colleagues on Sunday, January 18, 2026

Destiny Boy's untimely demise has evoked many sad reactions from social media users who paid him tribute

Popular Nigerian musician Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has passed away at the age of 22.

Speculation about Destiny Boy's death emerged on social media on Sunday, January 18, 2026, after footage of his lifeless body went viral.

Popular journalist Temilola Sobola and singer Ruger later confirmed the news of his death on social media.

What happened to Destiny Boy?

The circumstances leading to the cause of Destiny Boy's death remain sketchy.

However, separate accounts on social media alleged that the singer vomited repeatedly before he died at the residence of an herbalist.

Other reports also claim the young singer fell seriously ill in the early hours on Sunday, January 18, 2026, before succumbing.

None of these claims has been officially confirmed, with the late Afro-fuji artist's family yet to release a public statement after his demise.

In an emotional post on X, Destiny Boy's colleague in the Nigerian music industry, Ruger, raised questions about the cause of his death.

"Bruh, people will just post that someone has died, and everyone will move on. What caused his death? Who was he with? What was the boy eating or drinking? No autopsy, Nothing!!!! We just have to accept that he’s dead. My God RIP Destiny Boy."

Reports indicated that the deceased's body was transported to Abeokuta in Ogun State for burial hours after his untimely demise.

The X post of Ruger speaking about the death of Destiny Boy is below:

The X post of an alleged eyewitness speaking about Destiny Boy's death is below:

Who was the late Destiny Boy?

Destiny Boy burst onto the scene in the Nigerian music industry at the age of 16 in 2019 after releasing his Fuji cover of Grammy-nominated superstar Davido's smash hit, If.

The young singer was known for blending traditional Fuji sounds with contemporary music.

Following the success of the cover, he released several Fuji-inspired versions of popular songs by artists such as Tekno, 2Baba Idibia, 9ice, and others.

Destiny Boy began his music journey at T2 Boys Studios in Agege, Lagos, where he served as a backup dancer for veteran Fuji musician Pasuma.

Throughout his short career, Destiny Boy released several hit songs and an album in 2022 titled Ererimbot Idiok Mkpo under the Bliss Music record label.

In 2024, the late Nigerian musician announced the birth of his first child at the age of 20 with a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

The YouTube video of Destiny Boy hanging out with Davido is below:

Fans mourn Destiny Boy's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KingBAkin1 commented:

"They must not bury him without an autopsy."

Big_chuka said:

"It is so sad, bro. Like life is so short."

Tosinwayne93 wrote:

"It is well. Bless you, bro. May we not die young."

