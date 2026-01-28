An old prophecy from popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai, about award-winning dancer Dancegod Lloyd has resurfaced following his recent encounter with American streamer IShowSpeed on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Dancegod Lloyd: Prophet Sumaila Abdulai’s 2025 Prophecy About Dancer Appears to Be Fulfilled

Dancegod Lloyd, real name Laud Anoo Konadu, was among several Ghanaian personalities, including Afronita, Chef Abby, Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako, and others, who were present at the Black Stars Square for IShowSpeed's arrival for his livestream in Accra.

The renowned streamer landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana on Sunday, January 25, 2026, as part of his 28-day Africa tour.

IShowSpeed's tour aimed to showcase Africa's culture, talent, and natural beauty to the rest of the world for many days through his livestream.

During his visit, he engaged in several activities in Ghana, including a Supercar Spectacle event, held by businessman Ibrahim Mahama's son Ibrahim Mahama Jnr and Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son Jaiden Osei at the Black Star Square on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Dancegod Lloyd embarrassed by IShowSpeed's cameraman

During his appearance at the Black Stars Square, Dancegod Lloyd, experienced an embarrassing moment at IShowSpeed's livestream.

The American streamer received a huge reception from the crowd at the Black Star Square as he tried to impress his fans with his signature backflip.

He went to the topmost part of the Black Star Gate and, amid cheers mixed with fear from Ghanaians, the streamer made the display.

Out of excitement, Dancegod Lloyd, who was there with the streamer, quickly ran to him to cheer him up.

Unexpectedly, the cameraman, who was also busy recording the moment, held his hand and dragged him away from sight. The dancer immediately moved away to cover his shame.

Prophet Abdulai's prophecy resurfaces after Dancegod's embarrassment

In a December 29, 2025 prophetic vision he shared on TikTok, Prophet Abdulai claimed to have seen Dancegod Lloyd in a corridor of a big house with a bright light shining on him.

The prophet claimed that several people had gathered to watch the award-winning dancer. He claimed that he later left the corridor and entered the darkness.

Prophet Abdulai claimed that upon consultation with God, he was informed that some people had plotted to sabotage him.

He claimed that the dancer was pulled from the light into the darkness, where he was not seen.

In his video, he highlighted that his 2025 prophecy was linked to the embarrassing moment Dancegod Lloyd experienced during his encounter with IShowSpeed.

