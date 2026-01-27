New details about IShowSpeed’s Ghana itinerary have emerged, showing that several planned stops were dropped due to time constraints

The American streamer visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, and had a memorable moment with visits to Akropong Akuapem, the Black Star Square, and Hamamat Montia’s Shea Butter Museum

In an interview, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) addressed Speed's visit to Ghana and listed more planned stops that did not materialise

More details of IShowSpeed’s itinerary in Ghana have emerged, shedding light on places he was supposed to visit but failed to do so because of time.

During his time in Ghana, the young American had numerous memorable experiences, but it has emerged that he had more stops planned that failed to materialise.

He began with a trip to Akropong Akuapem, where he received a massage at the Asenema Waterfalls before visiting the King's Palace, where a customary ceremony was performed, and he was bestowed with the name Barima Kofi Akuffo.

IShowSpeed also attended a car show at the Black Star Square in Accra, where he performed tricks on the Black Star Gate, tasted Ghana jollof to bad reviews, and drifted in a supercar.

He later visited the Shea Butter museum operated by former beauty queen Hamamat Montia, where he received a massage from ten women that went viral.

Despite all the fun he had in Ghana, details of more planned activities that were not able to come off due to time constraints have emerged.

Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Abeiku Santana, told Nana Romeo in an interview that IShowSpeed’s Ghana itinerary was truncated.

He said he planned to visit the Despite Automobile Museum, Reggie Rockstone, the Osu Night Market, and Republic Bar, but all those had to be scrapped due to time constraints.

“His team spoke with Hamamat before visiting her, so everything was planned. He was supposed to see Reggie Rockstone, and go to the Despite Automobile Museum. However, how things worked out yesterday, he couldn't visit some of the planned places. Republic Bar, Osu Night Market, etc. They were all part of the itinerary, but he couldn't visit them all,” he said.

Abeiku Santana also refuted claims that there was political interference in the choice of events, noting that IShowSpeed has his own team that handle such issues for him.

“Nobody had any influence over his choices. If we had our way, we would have directed him to many tourist sites such as the Cape Coast Castle, Kakum National Park, Bole National Park, or the waterfalls in the Volta Region. He has his advance team, his livestream production team, and he has a team he worked with in Ghana, private individuals and agencies he worked with. So there was a lot of planning behind that,” he concluded.

