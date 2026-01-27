Pizzaman Chickenman came under heavy criticism after IShowSpeed publicly chose Nigerian jollof over the Ghanaian jollof presented during his visit

Social media users questioned the brand’s ability to represent Ghana’s jollof, with many suggesting Chef Abby or a traditional chef would have been a better choice

Despite the backlash, Pizzaman Chickenman calmly replied to trolls, insisting the criticism came simply because they were representing Ghana

Pizzaman Chickenman has spoken out after receiving a wave of backlash on social media following IShowSpeed’s much-talked-about visit to Ghana.

"We represented Ghana": Pizzaman Chickenman defends itself amid IShowSpeed jollof controversy.

The fast food brand found itself at the centre of criticism after a Ghanaian jollof rice was presented to the American streamer, who later said he preferred Nigerian jollof.

The situation became even more controversial when Speed jokingly performed a backflip into the food, a moment many Ghanaians felt was disrespectful.

Soon after the video went viral, some social media users began questioning whether Pizzaman Chickenman was the right choice to represent Ghana’s jollof in such a high-profile moment.

Critics argued that the brand is not particularly known for exceptional jollof, adding that the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over jollof rice is too serious to take chances.

Others suggested that a more traditional option would have been better.

Chef Abby’s name came up repeatedly, with many describing her as one of the finest chefs in Ghana and someone who could have better showcased the country’s culinary strength to the world.

Pizzaman Chickenman replied to critics respectively

Despite the noise, Pizzaman Chickenman did not stay silent. The brand replied directly to several comments under their post.

When a user identified as Fiifi questioned their credibility, Pizzaman responded by defending their position as a front-line brand by writing:

"Highly recommend war front brand, what did you expect?"

Another commenter, John Blayy, left an insult, but the response from the brand was calm and confident, encouraging people to try their food before judging, stating:

"Sometimes you gotta try things for yourself, try me, you would love it!!"

A third user, Yaa Dark, questioned the insults altogether, prompting Pizzaman Chickenman to reply,

“Because we represented Ghana.”

That response summed up the pressure behind the entire episode. In a moment where national pride was on display, expectations were high.

While opinions remain split, the incident has once again shown how food in Ghana is more than just a meal; it is identity, pride, and culture.

Efia Odo reacted to Speed Jollof's snub

Musician and influencer Andrea Owusu, aka Efia Odo, has waded into the conversations that have ensued following American streamer IShowSpeed's preference for Nigeria's jollof over the Ghanaian version.

Efia Odo immediately took to her X formerly Twitter page to speak, speculating on the possible reason why Speed crowned Nigerian jollof as 'king.

According to her, the streamer might have noticed that the food he was served was not locally made but from a brand.

A video shows a young boy giving his review after eating the jollof, which IShowSpeed backflipped into, goes viral.

Boy rated Pizzaman Chickenman after eating jollof

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a boy commenting on Pizzaman Chickenman's decision to present jollof American streamer, IShowSpeed, has got people talking.

Speaking in an interview, he praised Pizzaman Chickenman, saying the food presented was nice.

People who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the young man’s disclosure.

