A TikToker has criticised Pizzaman-Chickenman fast food for being the reason Nigerians are ridiculing Ghana after IShowSpeed visited the country

She claimed that the poor presentation of the food was the main reason IShowSpeed chose Nigeria Jollof over Ghana Jollof

Ghanaians have taken to the comment section of the viral video to share their varied opinions on the matter

A woman has called out Ghanaian food brand Pizzaman–Chickenman, accusing the company of mocking her reputation after she criticised the brand for being the reason Nigerians are ridiculing Ghana over the Jollof war.

According to TikTok content creator Abena Boampongmaa, Pizzaman–Chickenman ruined a golden opportunity to reposition Ghana’s Jollof as the best in the world when the brand served IShowSpeed during his visit to Ghana.

Abena Boampongmaa criticised fast food brand, Pizzaman-Chickenman for poorly presenting its Jollof meal to American YouTuber IShowSpeed. Photo credit: _abenashatta/TikTok

She criticised the poor presentation and serving of the food, which she said had made the country the object of ridicule on various social media platforms.

She therefore described it as unfortunate that the brand chose to attack her personality for expressing her genuine sentiments

"The audacity to comment under my post and instruct me to learn how to speak English is unfortunate. You should also learn how to cook Jollof. Learn to serve visitors well. Focus on quality and not quantity. Learn how to serve visitors properly."

IShowSpeed's visit to Ghana

American YouTuber and streamer, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, toured Ghana on Monday, January 26, 2026, as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' tour, a project which will see the streamer travel to 20 African countries.

As part of his visit to Ghana, he was served a plate of jollof rice to showcase the richness of the country’s cuisine. After tasting it, the streamer explained that he preferred Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof.

Popular figures are often given portions of both Ghana and Nigerian Jollof to taste and make a choice between the two, adding to the friendly rivalry between the two countries.IShowSpeed/Facebook

His comments have since ruffled the feathers of many Ghanaians, who have taken to social media to vent their frustration and accuse Pizzaman–Chickenman of poorly preparing and serving the dish.

She advised the brand managers to direct energy into presentation and serving of its dishes so that they will not ruin such golden opportunities in the new future.

"There is nothing wrong with my criticising you for putting Ghana to shame. Your error has made others ridicule us. It is not right to serve food raw to visitors; it is not done anywhere."

“Even at home, one would not serve visitors without properly garnishing the food. After bringing us shame, you still attack my personality for my English?”

Ghana and Nigeria share a friendly rivalry, especially around the subject of who serves better Jollof, a popular cuisine in several West African countries.

Popular figures, social media influencers, are often given portions of both meals to taste and make a choice. Their preference then becomes a point of pride for the country in the ongoing 'Jollof war.'

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to criticism of Pizzaman-Chickenman

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the opinions expressed by the TikToker Abena Boampongmaa. While some agreed with her opinion, others believed she was overreacting. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

Ephyaish commented:

"A whole brand trying to beef on TikTok is wild."

Slayyy Baron opined:

"Their chicken wings look like house fowl chicken."

sylviasterling noted:

"They won't keep quiet too. This is crazy! They messed up, we are talking about it and they are talking about something else. Oh no!"

Woman shames elites for hijacking IShowSpeed's livestream

In an earlier report on YEN.com.gh, a tourist shared her summary observation of American YouTuber IShowSpeed's visit and livestream in Ghana.

According to her, if the livestream event had not been hijacked by a few people in high offices, it would have been an amazing event with far-reaching impact.

