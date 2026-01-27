Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ghanaians Rush to Eat Jollof After IShowSpeed Backflips Into It at Independence Square
Ghanaians Rush to Eat Jollof After IShowSpeed Backflips Into It at Independence Square

by  Blessed Antwi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
  • The country witnessed a spectacle after a section of Ghanaians rushed to eat jollof from a bucket that American streamer IShowSpeed backflipped into
  • The footage sparked reactions online, with many users expressing disappointment, while others laughed it off as a reflection of Ghanaian love for food
  • The incident quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana

Darren Watkins Jr., aka IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana delivered many exciting moments, but one incident at the Independence Square has continued to dominate conversations online.

The famous American streamer visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, as part of his “Speed Does Africa” tour, a 28-day journey across around 20 African countries that started in late December 2025.

Thousands of fans had gathered at the historic venue, Independence Square in Accra, to catch a glimpse of the American streamer, whose popularity among young people in Ghana is massive.

Ishowspeed backflips into a bucket of Jollof

In a show of hospitality, a large bucket of freshly prepared Ghanaian jollof rice was cooked for him, a proud cultural gesture meant to welcome guests properly.

What was expected to be a lighthearted moment quickly turned awkward.

Acting on impulse and feeding off the energy of the crowd, IShowSpeed suddenly performed a backflip straight into the bucket of jollof.

The reaction from fans was immediate.

Videos of the stunt spread rapidly across social media, triggering mixed emotions.

While some laughed it off as typical Speed behaviour, others felt the act was disrespectful, especially considering how seriously Ghanaians value food.

Online debates followed, with opinions sharply divided.

Some defended the streamer, saying he never intended any harm and was simply being himself.

Others argued that the moment showed a lack of cultural awareness.

Fans eat Jollof IshowSpeed jumped into

Just when the conversation seemed to settle, another video surfaced that added a twist.

Footage showed several Ghanaians at the Independence Square rushing to eat the same jollof rice, despite what had happened moments earlier.

The scene astounded many viewers and sparked fresh reactions online.

For some, it was uncomfortable to watch.

For others, it reflected the deep love Ghanaians have for food and the reality that nothing goes to waste easily.

Regardless of where opinions fall, the jollof incident has become one of the most talked-about moments from IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit and a reminder of how quickly a single moment can take over the internet.

Ishowspeed talks about his Ghanaian roots

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, broke his silence as he disclosed his Ghanaian roots after touring Ghana.

During his stream, IShowSpeed, who was spotted on top of a moving car, surprisingly disclosed that his mother is of Ghanaian descent.

The revelation from the streamer won the hearts of Ghanaians, especially since most people were not expecting him to disclose such personal information.

This moment further endeared him to Ghanaians, who have become fond of the young streamer owing to his warm and respectful nature.

