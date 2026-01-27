A video of a boy commenting on Pizzaman Chickenman's decision to present jollof American streamer, IShowSpeed, has got people talking

Speaking in an interview, he praised Pizzaman Chickenman, saying the food presented was nice

People who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the young man’s disclosure

The decision by IShowSpeed to pick Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof has stirred massive reactions on social media.

This comes after the 21-year-old was presented with jollof by Pizzaman Chickenman at the Independence Square, with hundreds anxiously waiting for his response on which country has the best jollof.

What was meant to be a big endorsement for Ghana ended in regret when the 21-year-old, after tasting the food, said he preferred Nigerian jollof.

Amid the brouhaha, a boy who went to the Independence Square and got the chance to taste the dish presented by Pizzaman Chickenman at the event is trending.

Speaking in an interview, he indicated that the jollof was nice and dismissed claims suggesting that, because IShowSpeed performed a backflip into the food, it was not good for eating.

With a big scoop of jollof rice in hand, he gladly ask the interviewer if he intended to join him to enjoy the dish.

Criticism of Pizzaman Chickenman

Frank Duah Poku, the Customer Relationship Manager of Pizzaman Chickenman, who was at the event and presented the jollof rice to IShowSpeed, has meanwhile gone public over the incident.

In a post on his X page on January 26, Frank Duah Poku expressed astonishment over the reactions, adding that the review of one person does not negate the work of the food brand over the years.

“We’ve been feeding millions of Ghanaians since our existence, but you turn to thrash us because of an individual’s comment saying it’s a tie!” he wrote.

The video had generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Reactions to Pizzaman Chickenman jollof

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the young man’s remarks.

Maame Gyamah wrote:

“Masa masa, after the interview you’re going to eat some. Go away.”

Jerry John Majesty Villasana indicated:

“Them fool you, you no know.”

THE ULTIMATE JP indicated:

“I know say you package some for one corner.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“This boy dey like food. See how he dey enjoy the jollof with joy and delight. I just hope that Pizzaman will make amends and bounce back stronger.”

Pilot prevents mishap as IShowSpeed exits helicopter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a near accident was prevented after IShowSpeed left Akropong in the Eastern Region, where he was given a rousing welcome by chiefs and residents.

A now viral video showed the moment he stepped off the helicopter after arriving at Burma Camp and had to be alerted by a pilot to lower his head as the helicopter blades were still spinning.

He immediately crouched down and waited briefly before continuing his walk.

