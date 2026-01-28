Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Popular Kumawood Actress Ellen Kyei White’s Sister Spotted Driving Public Bus in Germany
by  Blessed Antwi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Kumawood actress, Ellen Kyei White’s sister, Ellen Mehl, was spotted in Hamburg confidently driving a Hochbahn public transport bus
  • Her relationship with the Kumawood actress and her joy in a male-dominated field quickly caught public attention
  • Ellen Mehl inspired many after sharing a message about her role as a bus driver, highlighting dignity in honest work

Popular Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White’s sister, who is based in Germany, has drawn attention after she was spotted working as a public transport system driver in Hamburg, Germany.

Ellen Kyei, Ghana, Accra, Kumasi, Bus, Ellen Mehl
Ellen Kyei White’s sister turns heads as a public bus driver in Germany. Image credit: Ellenmehl
Source: TikTok

The woman, known as Ellen Mehl, was seen confidently driving a Hochbahn bus and later parking at a bus stop, smiling as she went about her work.

Many who saw her could not help but notice how much she looks like her sister, Ellen Kyei White.

Beyond the resemblance, what stood out most was the pride and joy she showed while working in a space often dominated by men.

People under her comment section reacted to the moment and described her as calm, focused, and comfortable behind the wheel.

For some, it was refreshing to see a woman embracing such a role without hesitation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The sight quickly sparked conversations, with many praising her courage and work ethic.

While Ellen Kyei White continues to shine in Ghana’s movie industry, her sister is building her life quietly in Germany, choosing consistency over comfort and dignity over titles.

There was no show, no cameras, just honest work.

Reactions to Ellen Mehl working in Germany

Ellen Mehl later shared a simple message that struck a deep chord: “When talent fails, hard work takes over.”

Those words resonated with many, especially women and Africans living abroad who understand the sacrifices that come with starting afresh.

Her story is a reminder that success wears different faces. Sometimes, it is not found in fame, but in showing up every day and doing your job with pride.

Check out some comments on TikTok below:

Mama Juu's diary commented:

"Wooow Herzlich Glückwunsch🤩🤩🤩🤩. This is so beautiful🥰 Very proud of you. Working with Hochbahn is a big deal and respectable💝💝💝."

Yaabroni commented:

"So beautiful, I'm also a bus driver, ooh, in the UK🙏🙏🙏, where is this place? Germany or Holland? ✌️✌️✌️✌️."

lamide_048 commented:

"I’m always happy when I board your bus. Very pulchritudinous and down-to-earth lady"

Kakaku commented:

"Woooow! May God bless you. You are still looking beautiful and young. I took one piece of advice you shared when you were doing an interview 🥰❤️."

Sika portable commented:

"I tap into your blessings, sis🥰."

Maame Serwaa refuses to relocate abroad

In other related news reported by YEN.com.gh, renowned Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, expressed her disinterest in permanently relocating abroad for a better life.

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Okay FM 101.7 FM on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the young actress noted that she regularly travels abroad for work and was unsure about moving from Ghana to settle in another country.

Maame Serwaa stated that she would find difficulties working regular jobs abroad since her celebrity status would make her the subject of mockery from Ghanaians living there.

Ellen Kyei White, social media, Ghanaians, viral, video, online, abroad, reactions
Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White resurfaces in public after a long hiatus from the limelight, seen partying with high rollers at the Millennium Excellence Awards.
Source: TikTok

Ellen Kyei white dances with Abeiku Santana

Ghanaian actress Ellen Kyei White mesmerised fans with her moments at the Millennium Excellence Awards held at Manhyia Palace on May 10.

She was spotted on the dancefloor with Abeiku Santana, the deputy CEO of Ghana's Tourism Authority.

Abeiku Santana and Ellen Kyei White looked elated as they jammed to Wutah's Kotosa and Nigerian sensation AV's Confession.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

