Kumawood actress, Ellen Kyei White’s sister, Ellen Mehl, was spotted in Hamburg confidently driving a Hochbahn public transport bus

Her relationship with the Kumawood actress and her joy in a male-dominated field quickly caught public attention

Ellen Mehl inspired many after sharing a message about her role as a bus driver, highlighting dignity in honest work

Popular Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White’s sister, who is based in Germany, has drawn attention after she was spotted working as a public transport system driver in Hamburg, Germany.

The woman, known as Ellen Mehl, was seen confidently driving a Hochbahn bus and later parking at a bus stop, smiling as she went about her work.

Many who saw her could not help but notice how much she looks like her sister, Ellen Kyei White.

Beyond the resemblance, what stood out most was the pride and joy she showed while working in a space often dominated by men.

People under her comment section reacted to the moment and described her as calm, focused, and comfortable behind the wheel.

For some, it was refreshing to see a woman embracing such a role without hesitation.

The sight quickly sparked conversations, with many praising her courage and work ethic.

While Ellen Kyei White continues to shine in Ghana’s movie industry, her sister is building her life quietly in Germany, choosing consistency over comfort and dignity over titles.

There was no show, no cameras, just honest work.

Reactions to Ellen Mehl working in Germany

Ellen Mehl later shared a simple message that struck a deep chord: “When talent fails, hard work takes over.”

Those words resonated with many, especially women and Africans living abroad who understand the sacrifices that come with starting afresh.

Her story is a reminder that success wears different faces. Sometimes, it is not found in fame, but in showing up every day and doing your job with pride.

Mama Juu's diary commented:

"Wooow Herzlich Glückwunsch🤩🤩🤩🤩. This is so beautiful🥰 Very proud of you. Working with Hochbahn is a big deal and respectable💝💝💝."

Yaabroni commented:

"So beautiful, I'm also a bus driver, ooh, in the UK🙏🙏🙏, where is this place? Germany or Holland? ✌️✌️✌️✌️."

lamide_048 commented:

"I’m always happy when I board your bus. Very pulchritudinous and down-to-earth lady"

Kakaku commented:

"Woooow! May God bless you. You are still looking beautiful and young. I took one piece of advice you shared when you were doing an interview 🥰❤️."

Sika portable commented:

"I tap into your blessings, sis🥰."

