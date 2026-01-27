Fresh photos show Odo Broni dressed in red, looking calm and radiant in a quiet shoot taken at her East Legon home

The simple setting and relaxed poses give the photos a personal feel, drawing attention without trying to force a message

As reactions continue to build online, the images leave many reflecting on what this new appearance says about her next chapter

The second wife of the late highlife musician, Daddy Lumba, widely known as Odo Broni, is back in the spotlight after photos from a new shoot quietly found their way onto social media, and this time the mood feels different.

In the photos, she is dressed in a striking red dress, paired with red shoes, and she looks genuinely radiant.

The colour choice is bold but calm at the same time, and it suits her perfectly. Odo Broni looked relaxed, confident, and very much at home in her own space.

The photos were taken at what many believe is her East Legon residence.

Instead of a studio setting, the shoot feels personal and warm, almost like a moment captured in between everyday life.

Odo Broni's soft smile and simple poses give off a sense of ease after the painful loss of her husband.

Social media users reacted to the photoshoots

Since the passing of Daddy Lumba, Odo Broni has kept a low profile and avoided public attention. That is why these new photos have drawn so much interest online.

Many people have commented on how glowing she looks, while others admire the quiet confidence she carries.

For some, the shoot is simply a beautiful set of photos.

For others, it feels like a gentle reminder that even after loss, life continues. Whatever the interpretation, the photos show Odo Broni in a calm and positive light, comfortable, composed, and carrying herself with grace.

Gyna West commented:

"My mansion owner, Mrs Akosua Serwaa Fosu, aka honam sardine, not edited photo like someone I know 😏 😉."

Addo Charles139 commented:

"Her name is Priscilla Fosu Odo Broni Papabi, our Legend DL's legal wife, full of beauty and character. We love you so much, Odo Broni same as we love your husband, late Daddy Lumba, may His Soul continue to Rest Well 🕊️🕊️🙏🙏."

Ishmael kalasco commneted:

"Beautiful❤❤❤❤ God is with you, Odo Bronii."

gokams commmented:

"Wooooooow, she looks absolutely beautiful and amazing in fact ODO BRONI you are a beautiful butterfly🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Maame Tiwaah commented:

"Beautiful Priscilla, we love you so much.🥰🥰🥰."

Chris Vincent alleged Odo Broni owns DL FM

Ghanaian media personality Chris Vincent has disclosed what he claims is the ownership structure of DL FM in a Facebook post.

This followed reports that Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, is demanding a share of the late musician’s properties.

The US-based Ghanaian journalist Chris Vincent shared documents he claimed were obtained from the Registrar-General’s Department.

The alleged documents indicated that DL FM operates under a company known as Bravo Multimedia Limited.

According to the documents, the registration forms listed Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, as the owner of the popular radio station in Accra, Ghana.

The late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni's, personal details, including age, were allegedly disclosed in the alleged registration documents.

Odo Broni's brother flaunted his twin children

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince Ofori, popularly known as Akonta Prince, melted hearts online after a video showed him enjoying a cheerful outing with his twin children.

The video showed the first glimpse of the three children of Odo Broni's twin brother, whom Daddy Lumba praised in some of his songs.

Akonta Prince has earned widespread respect for standing firmly by his sister amid her ongoing legal battle over the late musician's estate.

