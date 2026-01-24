Ghanaian music star Wendy Shay has captured the hearts of fans across social media after making a luxurious surprise for dancehall king Shatta Wale, gifting him a state-of-the-art television set reportedly valued at an astonishing GH¢300,000.

In a video that has quickly gone viral, the singer is seen joyfully presenting the extravagant TV to Shatta Wale, who was visibly emotional and pleasantly taken aback by such a thoughtful gesture.

Source: Instagram

The moment beautifully showcased the two artists sharing genuine smiles and warm exchanges, and sparked excitement and buzz among their fans.

In his heartfelt reaction, Shatta Wale could be heard exclaiming, “I love this,” as he marvelled at the massive screen, a response that quickly became a trending topic online. Many fans took to various platforms to commend Wendy Shay for her generosity and for showing admiration and respect towards the multiple award-winning dancehall artist.

This remarkable gesture has reignited discussions about the camaraderie between Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale, with numerous fans praising the moment as a testament to their mutual admiration and the strength of relationships within the Ghanaian music industry, effectively countering any narratives of rivalry.

Social media platforms have been flooded with positive comments, applauding Wendy Shay for honouring Shatta Wale in such a grand manner and underscoring the significance of unity and collaboration within Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

While neither artist has officially elaborated on the reasons behind this extravagant gift, the surprise has undoubtedly etched yet another memorable moment into Ghana’s ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

The full video of this heartwarming exchange is currently making waves online, garnering massive engagement from fans across the nation, spotlighting not just their friendship but also the spirit of solidarity that continues to flourish in Ghana's music industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh