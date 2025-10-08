Young actress Maame Serwaa has kicked against the idea of relocating abroad to stay and work regular jobs

In a recent interview, the Kumawood star gave her reasons as to why she was not interested in resettling abroad

Maame Serwaa also opened up about her life in Ghana and some personal struggles she has encountered

Renowned Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has expressed her disinterest in permanently relocating abroad for a better life.

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Okay FM 101.7 FM on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the young actress noted that she regularly travels abroad for work and was unsure about moving from Ghana to settle in another country.

Maame Serwaa stated that she would find difficulties working regular jobs abroad since her celebrity status would make her the subject of mockery from Ghanaians living there.

She said:

"I travel abroad for work and return to Ghana. I am not sure I can stay there. It will be difficult for me to work there. Ghanaians are many over there. Someone will see you moving there to settle and not go to school."

"I would be working and not relaxing at home if I move there. But if some Ghanaian sees me working at McDonald's, they will have a lot to say."

Maame Serwaa also stated that some Ghanaians might also create false narratives about her if she relocates abroad for a new life.

The Kumawood actress noted that she was comfortable with her life in Ghana and was making some decent money, even though she was still facing some struggles.

She noted that her popularity has also helped her in securing deals and collaborating with major brands in the country.

She said:

"I was a child when I started acting. So far, things are going well by the Grace of God. Things are not going the way I wanted, but I am still grateful. Not everyone has it easy in life like I do."

"To have something enough to look after your loved ones and also have the face to seek a deal from brands, even if I don't have anything, I think that I am okay in a way by God's grace."

Maame Serwaa also opened up about the impact her fame has had on her dating life over the years.

