Popular American streamer IShowSpeed engaged in a heated confrontation with controversial activist, Ralph St Williams, during his Ghana tour

In a video, the two individuals appeared to exchange words before Speed’s bodyguard shoved the activist aside

Ralph St Williams has explained the reason for the confrontation in a video that has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Controversial political and social activist, Ralph St Williams, has addressed his viral confrontation with IshowSpeed in Ghana.

The popular Twitch streamer, born Darren Watkins Jnr, has grabbed global attention with his first-ever visit to the African continent, dubbed ‘Speed Does Africa’.

The livestreamed event saw him visit more than a dozen countries in a month, including Zambia, Benin, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

He visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, after which he flew to Benin for the final day of his stream on January 27.

Ralph St Williams confronts IShowSpeed in Ghana

IShowSpeed’s Ghana stream featured many memorable moments, including a trip to the Akuapem Mountains to visit the King’s Palace and the Asenema Falls, an event at the Black Star Square, and a massage from 10 women at Hamamat Montia’s Shea Butter Museum.

In a viral moment, the American streamer was seen in a chaotic moment, surrounded by many people while he appeared to be frustrated.

In the video, Ralph St Williams approached Speed and the two briefly exchanged words before the Ghanaian was cut off by the streamer’s bodyguard, who shoved him to the side while IShowSpeed continued to mutter in frustration.

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the video online, with many slamming the popular Fix the Country activist for always picking a fight with others.

Ralph St Williams addresses IShowSpeed confrontation

In a livestream video after the incident, Ralph St Williams attempted to explain why he got into an argument with Speed.

He claimed that he wanted to use his platform to advocate for changing the name of the Kotoka International Airport to gain traction for their movement.

A campaign has been commenced to rename Ghana’s major airport after the first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“Speed has over 50 million followers, and most of the African Americans follow him. We need a campaign to be able to have the name Kotoka taken from our airport, and I wanted to use that opportunity and use his platform to advocate for that opportunity,” he said.

Ralph St Williams confession about his attempt to engage IShowSpeed sparked outrage on social media, with many Ghanaians describing his antics as ‘over the top’.

