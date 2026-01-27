American streamer, IShowSpeed, landed in Ghana after visiting more than 10 African countries during his tour

The streamer's visit was all joyous until two specific incidents, which left Ghanaians and his fans terrified

Video of the incidents went viral, sparking massive reactions from viewers and concern for IShowSpeed's safety

IShowSpeed, an American streamer, caused widespread panic among locals after he pulled off two terrifying acts during his much-anticipated live stream tour in Ghana.

Popular American streamer IShowSpeed terrifies Ghanaians with two moments from his live stream, as his African tour continues. Credit: @Selorm Ameza

On January 26, 2026, Ghanaians were all joyful after the YouTuber finally touched down in the country after touring African nations, including Nigeria, South Africa, and the Republic of Benin.

Many people, who eagerly awaited the arrival of the streamer, stormed the Kotoka International Airport to give him a warm welcome.

A convoy of vehicles also did a splendid job by escorting him to his hotel, with a massive crowd, including Ghanaian influencers, meeting him at the Independence Square (Black Star Square).

IShowSpeed enjoys the rich Ghanaian culture

Upon arrival, IShowSpeed travelled to Akropong, where he began his stream, receiving a loving welcome from the people of the town, including the MP for the Akuapem North constituency, Sammy Awuku.

The streamer had a great experience in the town, including a traditional massage from some Akropong ladies while enjoying the view of the Asenema Waterfalls.

Speed also experienced the rich culture after visiting the Akuapem King's Palace, where a customary ceremony was performed, and the name Berimah Kofi Akuffo was bestowed on him.

However, despite the numerous moments of high-energy fun, two incidents sparked fear and panic among Ghanaians.

Watch the TikTok video of IShowSpeed disembarking from a helicopter below:

IShowSpeed warned over possible helicopter incident

One terrifying moment was when the streamer stepped out of a helicopter while travelling from Accra to Akropong.

IShowSpeed, who was very excited, immediately got off the aircraft when its blades had not yet completely stopped.

Fortunately, a Ghanaian pilot acted swiftly to prevent a potential tragedy, warning the streamer, who ducked down

IShowSpeed later expressed his gratitude to the pilot after the incident, which left many netizens holding their breath.

IShowSpeed's backflip at Black Star Square

Speed almost gave Ghanaians a heart attack when he tried his signature backflip on top of the Black Star Gate at the Independence Square.

Although netizens know how good the streamer is with the move, there was concern that if he lost his balance, it could lead to a serious injury.

Ghanaians pleaded with IShowSpeed not to try his signature backflip, but he persisted and ended up performing it successfully, prompting elation.

Watch the TikTok video of IShowSpeed's terrifying backflip at the Black Star Square:

IShowSpeed's two terrifying moments spark reactions

Ghanaians who were scared by the two incidents reacted massively. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Ali Kassim wrote:

"Eii, Ghana and helicopter hmmm let me keep quite."

Desmond wrote:

"That was almost close."

Eaglelite Smart wrote:

"Very risky on his side."

King wrote:

"It's all about God on his side with such incredible raw, undiluted energy."

Island wrote:

"He wants to explore our medical facilities."

IShowSpeed displays his signature backflip at the Black Star Square, prompting concern over his safety. Credit: @Maame Hayford

IShowSpeed pays tribute to Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh also reported that IShowSpeed celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo with a dramatic celebration at the Black Star Square in Accra.

After performing the Portuguese footballer's iconic 'Siuuu' at the national landmark, Ghanaians cheered and admired his energy.

