Ghanaian self-styled prophet and content creator, Ebo Noah, stirred reactions on social media after attending the IShowSpeed Ghana stream at the Black Star Square.

Ebo Noah hangs out with Ralph St Williams and several NDC appointees at the IShowSpeed stream in Accra.

Popular American streamer, Darren Watkins Jnr, known online as IShowSpeed, visited Ghana on January 25, 2026, for a livestream on January 26.

The stream formed part of his first-ever visit to the African continent, which he dubbed ‘Speed Does Africa’.

The event started on December 29, 2025 and has seen him visit multiple African countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini, Senegal, and, more recently, Nigeria and Benin.

Following his Benin trip, it was announced that the global phenomenon intended to visit Ghana as the next step of his tour.

Ebo Noah and Ralph storm IShowSpeed’s stream

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Switch Focus, the controversial content creator was spotted arriving at the Black Star Square for the stream.

Ebo Noah, who was out of his trademark jute attire and was clad in designer wear, was spotted in the company of Ralph St Williams, who expressed delight to be moving with the ‘living legend’.

They were seen as part of a crowd enjoying the activities at the venue as the American streamer broadcast live from Ghana.

Ralph St Williams proceeded to introduce Ebo Noah to two top government officials at the event, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, and the Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD).

The four individuals engaged in a pleasant conversation that stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians marvelling at the continued rise of Ebo Noah.

Reactions to Ebo Noah’s appearance at IShowSpeed’s stream

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Ebo Noah rubbing shoulders with top officials at the IShowSpeed stream.

Michelle_ghandour said:

"From cocoa sacks to designer (Amiri). Who says prison isn’t good😂?"

Obaahemaa_sapomaah wrote:

"Buh Ebo is a nice guy ooo😂😂😂😂😂😂. Calmness mood activated."

Awubalie commented:

"Ebo Noah, we miss you 😂."

Chefbawa_gh said:

"The 'herh Ebo Noah wasei ho' is killing me 😂😂😂."

Self-proclaimed prophet Ebo Noah speaks on his experience after weeks in prison over a failed doomsday claim. Image credit: EboNoah

Ebo Noah speaks about prison experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah opened up about his experience while behind bars.

In a video shared on TikTok Live, he described the harsh conditions, saying the inmates are forced to 'sit like monkeys' during the day and 'sleep like fish' at night.

Ebo Noah’s description of his tough times in prison stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

