Ebo Noah Storms IShowSpeed’s Ghana Stream With Ralph St Williams and Chills With Gov’t Officials
- Ghanaian self-styled prophet and content creator Ebo Noah appeared at the Black Star Square on January 26, 2026, to attend IShowSpeed’s Ghana livestream
- Dressed in designer wear and accompanied by Ralph St Williams, Ebo Noah mingled with the crowd and was introduced to top government officials
- Videos of Ebo Noah rubbing shoulders with high-profile figures at the event wowed many Ghanaians online, with netizens commenting on his growing influence in the country
Ghanaian self-styled prophet and content creator, Ebo Noah, stirred reactions on social media after attending the IShowSpeed Ghana stream at the Black Star Square.
Popular American streamer, Darren Watkins Jnr, known online as IShowSpeed, visited Ghana on January 25, 2026, for a livestream on January 26.
The stream formed part of his first-ever visit to the African continent, which he dubbed ‘Speed Does Africa’.
The event started on December 29, 2025 and has seen him visit multiple African countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini, Senegal, and, more recently, Nigeria and Benin.
Following his Benin trip, it was announced that the global phenomenon intended to visit Ghana as the next step of his tour.
Below is a TikTok video of IShowSpeed in Ghana.
Ebo Noah and Ralph storm IShowSpeed’s stream
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Switch Focus, the controversial content creator was spotted arriving at the Black Star Square for the stream.
Ebo Noah, who was out of his trademark jute attire and was clad in designer wear, was spotted in the company of Ralph St Williams, who expressed delight to be moving with the ‘living legend’.
They were seen as part of a crowd enjoying the activities at the venue as the American streamer broadcast live from Ghana.
Ralph St Williams proceeded to introduce Ebo Noah to two top government officials at the event, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, and the Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD).
The four individuals engaged in a pleasant conversation that stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians marvelling at the continued rise of Ebo Noah.
The Facebook video of Ebo Noah at the Black Star Square is below.
Reactions to Ebo Noah’s appearance at IShowSpeed’s stream
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Ebo Noah rubbing shoulders with top officials at the IShowSpeed stream.
Michelle_ghandour said:
"From cocoa sacks to designer (Amiri). Who says prison isn’t good😂?"
Obaahemaa_sapomaah wrote:
"Buh Ebo is a nice guy ooo😂😂😂😂😂😂. Calmness mood activated."
Awubalie commented:
"Ebo Noah, we miss you 😂."
Chefbawa_gh said:
"The 'herh Ebo Noah wasei ho' is killing me 😂😂😂."
Ebo Noah speaks about prison experience
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah opened up about his experience while behind bars.
In a video shared on TikTok Live, he described the harsh conditions, saying the inmates are forced to 'sit like monkeys' during the day and 'sleep like fish' at night.
Ebo Noah’s description of his tough times in prison stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media.
