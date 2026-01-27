American streamer IShowSpeed has gone viral after he boldly tried eating raw shea butter during his visit to Ghana.

The YouTuber's over-the-top reaction, captured on video, quickly went viral, with many viewers amused by his confusion

Some social media users have commented on streamer IShowSpeed's video, which many bloggers have posted on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, sampled several local delicacies during his memorable visit to Ghana.

The 21-year-old’s historic trip was packed with fun moments as he showcased Ghana’s peaceful environment and warm hospitality to a global audience.

IShowSpeed makes his fans laugh as he tries raw shea butter in Ghana. Photo credit: @1cliff.

Source: Instagram

IShowSpeed eats raw shea butter in Ghana

During his tour, streamer IShowSpeed once again sent fans into fits of laughter after trying raw shea butter for the first time. The natural product, which is rich in nutrients, is a household staple in Ghana—especially for skincare and hair care.

Miss Malaika Queen Hamamat Montia, who welcomed the YouTuber to her African skincare shop, was the one who first offered him the raw shea butter.

IShowSpeed and Wode Maya were spotted at the Blackstar Square during the American streamer's visit to Ghana. Photo credit: @1cliff.

Source: Instagram

Trusting her judgment, IShowSpeed took a bite in a now-viral video, only to look instantly confused and shocked by the taste.

People around him burst into laughter at his dramatic facial expressions and blunt remarks, while online viewers couldn’t get enough of the hilarious moment.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed in Ghana is below:

IShowSpeed enjoys Ghana Jollof

No visit to Ghana is complete without tasting its famous cuisine, and IShowSpeed made sure not to miss out.

During his time in Akropong and Accra, he was spotted enjoying a generous serving of Ghana Jollof, celebrated for its rich flavours and vibrant spices prepared by top award-winning chefs.

In a playful video, the streamer even did a backflip near a large pan of Jollof, jokingly declaring the dish a tie with Nigerian jollof.

The moment quickly went viral, highlighting both his fun-loving personality and the friendly culinary rivalry between the two countries.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed in Ghana is below:

IShowSpeed becomes a boxer in Ghana

Known for his high energy, streamer IShowSpeed also showed off his boxing skills while in Ghana. In an exciting livestream, he stepped into the ring with popular Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku.

The duo thrilled fans with a mix of boxing moves, dancing, and playful banter.

Their chemistry lit up the atmosphere as Ghanaians praised IShowSpeed’s confidence and infectious energy, making the experience unforgettable for both in-person audiences and viewers online.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed in Ghana is below:

10 things IShowSpeed did in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about American streamer IShowSpeed, who totally embraced Ghanaian culture by participating in enjoyable events that showcased the nation's diverse customs, amiable populace, and lively way of life.

YEN.com.gh has put up a list of ten activities that the 21-year-old did in Ghana during his live broadcast, including seeing famous sites, savouring regional cuisine, and going on outdoor adventures.

The streamer's experience presented Ghana as a country full of excitement and amazing experiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh