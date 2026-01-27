IShowSpeed's livestream in Ghana took an unexpected turn after Dancegod Lloyd, out of excitement, tried to force himself into his video

The streamer's cameraman, who was busy recording the moment, dragged him away, totally embarrassing him in front of everyone

The scene has since sparked massive reactions among Ghanaians as they troll him for stooping so low, allowing himself to be embarrassed

One of Ghana's best dancers, Laud Anoo Konadu, widely known as Dancegod Lloyd, experienced an embarrassing moment at IShowSpeed's livestream in Ghana that has triggered intense reactions from Ghanaians.

Ghanaians blast Dancegod Lloyd after embarrassing himself at IShowSpeed’s live stream in Ghana. Photo credit: @ Dancegod Lloyd/ IShowSpeed

On December 29, 2025, IShowSpeed began his tour to Africa for a livestream. As part of his plans, he visited Nigeria, where he had some fun moments with them. Unfortunately, there was an embarrassing situation involving Nigerian streamer Peller that triggered massive attention. He was totally ignored after he begged Speed for a collaboration.

To give the streamer the best experience, Ghanaians vowed not to repeat Peller's incident. Unfortunately, a similar awkward event happened when he stormed Independence Square to have another session of his livestream.

Dancegod disgraced by IShowSpeed's cameraman

IShowSpeed, who was given a warm welcome by a huge crowd at Independence Square, tried to impress his fans with his signature backflip. He went to the topmost part of the Black Star Gate and, amid cheers mixed with fear from Ghanaians, the streamer made the display.

Out of excitement, Dancegod Lloyd, who was there with the streamer, quickly ran to him to cheer him up. Unexpectedly, the cameraman, who was also busy recording the moment, held his hand and dragged him away from sight. The dancer immediately moved away to cover his shame.

Watch the embarrassing moment of Dancegod Lloyd in the TikTok video below:

Dancegod's disgraceful video sparks reactions

Ghanaians couldn't overlook the embarrassing video as they reacted. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

Teema wrote:

"Oh is it our Dancegod that he pushed like that?"

Beauty for all wrote:

"Why did you push our Dancegod like that. Sorry Dancegod."

Soja Concuse wrote:

"Those who wasted their whole time to go and watch Speed, please, are you all billionaires now?"

Albert wrote:

"The thing is, he came to vibe, not to do any collaboration, and the camera guy too, if he doesn't get the right shots, he will be sacked."

Asantewaa wrote:

"The cameraman bore rough. Dancegod paaa, you made him miss the important part of the video."

Hadi Amoako Effah wrote:

"Camera man was like, fa wo kwasea ko."

Daizy Divine wroo:

"This whole speed thing just dey vex me."

Phlora Gyamfi wrote:

"The camera man should relax when pulling people. Why, does he have a problem with our star?"

Watch moments of IShowSpeed's trip to Ghana in the TikTok video below:

IShowSpeed’s receives a warm welcome from Ghanaians as he storms Ghana for a livestream. Photo credit: @ Dancegod Lloyd/ IShowSpeed

Fun moments of IShowSpeed in Ghana

An earlier report by YEN.com.gh unveiled about ten fun activities the American streamer did during his visit to Ghana amid his livestream tour.

It highlighted his massage experience at Asenema waterfall, experiencing Ghana's rich culture at Akropong, and many others.

