Heneba Safo, founder of the Buz Stop Boys, has advised his fellow social advocate, Ralph St. Williams, to change his modus operandi in calling for social change

According to him, the use of force to demand change would only result in resistance because the youth do not like to be forced out of their way

He advised that Ralph follow his example by embracing exemplary leadership, which he believed was a better approach

The leader of the Buz Stop Boys, Heneba Kwadwo Safo has admonished popular social critic Ralph St. Williams, to refine his approach to mobilising the youth to fight for social change.

Safo explained that the demand of current times required the use of exemplary leadership and lifestyle to call people to action rather than the use of force and abusive language.

Heneba Safo and Ralph St. Williams are prominent advocates driving social change in Ghana. Photo credit: Heneba Kwadwo Safo/Facebook, Ralph De FellowGhanaian/Facebook Source: Facebook

He explained how the use of excessive force could make people reject and resist social change. He admonished Ralph to restrategise and fine-tune his approach to calling people to change. He said:

"Proper timing matters in calling people to action. Calling an emotionally charged person to reason with you, in the heat of the moment, is the wrong approach and will yield no positive result."

"A proper approach is to lead by example. If you make a person understand that he can take up initiative and clean just one meter of his environment by following the example of the Buz Stop Boys, he will understand the need for personal initiative and volunteerism."

Heneba Safo started the Buz Stop Boys as a youth-led action group to drive environmental sanitation. Photo credit: Heneba Kwadwo Safo/Facebook Source: Facebook

"He will understand that the politician asking for his vote before providing basic social amenities is not worth voting for. If we choose force over exemplary lifestyle, we will always fight among ourselves."

Explaining further, he noted that the decision to take and post videos of Buz Stop Boys' volunteer activities on various social media platforms was a deliberate strategic approach to send signals to people that they can also pick up the initiative to keep Ghana clean. He said:

"That is why we take and post videos online for people to see and pick up inspiration. You are doing practically the same job we are invested in, only that we choose exemplary leadership over the use of force.If you want to aggressively attack a person to do the right thing, it won't work."

Ralph St. Williams has cultivated a large following for himself on social media and is known for his aggressive demand for social change among Ghanaian youth. His spirited demand for change and use of force has, on several occasions, been the subject of attention on various social media platforms.

Reactions to Safo's advice calling for change

Heneba Kwadwo Safo's advice to change maker, Ralph St. Williams, has sparked discussions online, with several people sharing their opinion on Safo's take.

Dj Olembe explained:

"The Buzstop boys are being greedy and selfish. Even though they are doing a good job, they also know the immense benefits they are receiving behind the scenes. Which in my opinion unfair."

Afari Kobby Rafael comment:

"Buz Stop Boys are doing a fantastic job. I, however, agree with Ralph's approach to demanding social change 100%. Deliberate action from the government will be more effective than individual volunterism."

essien831 opined:

"Those who think Ralph is wrong in his approach are those who are not ready to embrace change."

