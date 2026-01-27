IShowSpeed left fans holding their breath after pulling off a series of risky backflips at different locations during his visit to Ghana

The streamer’s fearless stunts, captured on camera, quickly went viral, with many viewers amazed by his confidence and energy

American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, thrilled fans with a series of daring stunts during his visit to Ghana.

The YouTuber arrived in the country on January 25, 2026, as part of his African tour, and wasted no time turning up the excitement with his signature backflips.

IShowSpeed does backflip in front of Okuapemhene

Streamer IShowSpeed wowed onlookers when he performed a backflip in front of the Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, during a visit to the palace.

After being taught how to properly greet a traditional ruler, the streamer imitated the hand gestures used by palace kinsmen to communicate and explain the purpose of a visit.

He then surprised everyone by breaking into a spontaneous backflip, drawing cheers and amazement from those present.

IShowSpeed does a backflip at Blackstar Square

The energetic streamer later took his stunts to Black Star Square in Accra.

Surrounded by an excited crowd, streamer IShowSpeed executed his signature backflip in a confined space, a move many described as bold and risky.

While some Ghanaians expressed concern about his safety, others were thrilled by the daring display.

The moment, captured during a live stream, sent the crowd into a frenzy as viewers online reacted with laughter, gasps, and applause.

IShowSpeed backflips Into Ghana Jollof

As part of his 28-day tour across nearly 20 African countries, streamer IShowSpeed couldn’t leave Ghana without tasting its famous jollof rice.

After a day filled with adrenaline-packed adventures, popular Ghanaian chefs prepared a large bucket of Jollof for him, his team, and fans.

In a spontaneous move that shocked everyone, the streamer executed a backflip straight into the bucket of Jollof.

The crowd erupted, and videos of the stunt quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online some found it hilarious, while others were left in disbelief.

Reactions as IShowSpeed backflips into Ghana Jollof

Some social media users have commented on streamer IShowSpeed's video which has sparked conversations online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Isaac Kwadjo Kyeremateng commented:

"Ah cook jollof make Speed eat make he confirm sey Ghana jollof dey sweet pass Naija jollof a... U cook am for poly tank why...???."

Naa Adede Ocansey commented:

"A tie????gyama n3 num taste no 3wu ohn? Nigerian jollof ni class mate 3ni Ghana jollof."

Fhavy entertainment & movies stated:

"Just know that he tasted just a random restaurant Nigerian jollof but still can't compare. I bet that's Ghana party jollof that you guys served him . If he tasted Nigerian party jollof, I bet he wouldn't bother testing Ghana jollof."

King Calas stated:

"We for lash the chef .The food dieerr we go chop and take some home."

Mhame Ama Nsoroma stated:

"Is it only me who doesn't know him before now? Love his vibes though . ND please what made him popular, any help."

Joseph Kwasi Dzidonu stated:

"So what's next? I mean what will happen to the jollof?"

Dinash Enam-Ella Goku stated:

"Next time, let me do the Jollof. We don't cook Jollof, we *do* Jollof. Thank you very much."

Julius Badu commented:

"How could you serve him with chickenman jollof? Ghana paaaa."

