Dancegod Lloyd finally addressed the viral moment involving IShowSpeed during a TikTok live with Showboy

He admitted that he covered the camera, which led to the awkward scene that sparked online reactions

Dancegod said explaining himself felt pointless, noting that no matter what he said, trolling was inevitable

Popular Ghanaian entertainer Dancegod Lloyd has finally spoken about the viral moment involving American streamer IShowSpeed, sharing his side of the story during a TikTok live session with controversial musician Showboy.

The incident occurred at Independence Square during Speed’s recent visit to Ghana and quickly took over social media.

Many users described the moment as awkward after Dancegod was seen being pushed aside while cameras were rolling, leading to heavy online reactions and endless commentary.

During the TikTok live, Showboy did not shy away from the topic.

He openly asked Dancegod why he was pushed away, questioning whether he might have been overexcited at the time or if something else caused it.

Dancegod Lloyd admits to 'bombing' IShowSpeed's set

Dancegod responded calmly and honestly.

According to him, the issue started because he bombed the set and interfered with the shot as the camera crew were attempting to focus on getting the best shots of IShowSpeed.

Dancegod Lloyd also admitted that explaining himself publicly felt pointless.

He referenced how Ghanaians were already reacting, saying, “Ago explain taya,” a local expression meaning he could explain everything, but people would still choose not to listen.

In his view, no matter what he said, trolling was unavoidable.

Rather than sounding bitter, Dancegod’s tone suggested acceptance.

He made it clear that he understood how fast things move in such moments and how quickly opinions form online.

His comments have shifted the conversation slightly, reminding many that not every viral clip tells the full story.

For some fans, his response came across as mature, honest, and grounded, showing that the incident was simply a misunderstanding that grew bigger than it needed to be.

IShowSpeed's team reacts to Dancegod Lloyd's 'embarrassment'

Speed’s videographer, Slipz, stepped in to clear the air. He explained that the move had nothing to do with disrespect or ego.

According to him, it was a split-second professional decision made in the heat of the moment.

Slipz pointed out that Art of Skili, who cleared the frame, is part of Speed’s official team and was simply protecting the moment.

With millions watching around the world, he stressed that every frame matters when capturing content at that level.

In his view, the incident has been blown out of proportion, as everyone involved was simply swept up in the excitement of the moment.

