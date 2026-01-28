A young Ghanaian lady who was part of those who massaged IShowSpeed shared her story on how she got to be part of the team

Kyerewaa said she was delighted to be part of the ladies and highlighted the lesson she learnt from the unforgettable opportunity

Social media users who watched her video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Kyerewaa, a young Ghanaian lady who was part of the team of ladies who massaged IShowSpeed at Hamamat’s Shea Butter Museum, shared her experience, including how the opportunity came about.

At the beginning of her video, Kywerewaa introduced herself as a photo model, influencer and content creator.

Ghanaian lady, Kyerewaa, recounts her experience as one of IShowSpeed's masseuses. Photo credit: @askghmedia/x & @1cliff/Instagram

Source: UGC

In the video on X, Kyerewaa said she had been booked for a photo shoot, which was scheduled to happen on Monday, January 26, 2026, at Hamamat's Shea Butter Museum.

When she got there, her makeup was done, and she was given the attire to wear for the shoot. Even though she was initially uncomfortable with the attire, Kyerewaa said she felt good in it.

"My shoot was happening at a shea butter museum. Immediately, we got there, they got to work and glammed me up. I went to the changing room and got my outfit. I was like, 'God, I beg, am I going to be wearing this?' but I wore it, and it looked good, and I felt ok."

Before the actual photoshoot started Kyerewaa said she and the other ladies were taught how to make shea butter. She recounted at which point they learnt IShowSpeed was coming for the shoot and the instructions they received.

Kyerewaa said she was grateful to meet the streamer and had learnt to always take opportunities that come her way.

"They were teaching us some of the rich culture of Ghana, and making shea butter was one. So we made shea butter. Our shoot was yet to begin when they came to tell us IShowSpeed was coming for the shoot. We each had to smear shea butter on Speed, and we took turns to do that. For me, this part just showed how rich Ghanaian culture is. All I can say is grab opportunities when they come your way, because you never know who you're meeting."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to IShowSpeed's masseuse story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@Vimhype_ said:

"She turn celeb be that ooo 🤣🔥."

@aanu004_ wrote:

"That Ghanaian shea butter massage moment really went from 'who’s this guy?' to international bookings until 2026 😂 Respect to the culture flex."

@drkab_1 said:

"She went from 'just another day at the museum' to booked & busy till 2026 😭 Respect ✊🏾."

@HolyYomi wrote:

"I’m loving absolutely everything abt this Speedy Africa tour."

@anonymousxhuman said:

"She was at the right place at the right time ❤️."

@GustinTerr31356 wrote:

"She has zero street sense. They just used you without knowing. If they had told you beforehand, they would have to pay you more. The owners must have been paid heavily by Speed's team, but they told you it was a photoshoot you're coming for 😅."

@KOFILION_ said:

"Nkuto to the world!"

@BananaM0x wrote:

"Random day at work turned into going viral globally 🔥."

American streamer IShowSpeed is set to receive a Ghanaian passport after his visit to the country as part of his Africa tour. Photo credit: @1cliff

Source: Instagram

IShowSpeed to receive Ghanaian passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed is set to receive a Ghanaian passport as part of a major honour from the government following his Ghanaian tour on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The news of the American streamer's upcoming recognition was announced by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express mixed reactions to the news of IShowSpeed receiving the major honour.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh