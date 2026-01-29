Ghanaian businessman and herbal specialist Dr Time Daso was spotted aboard a high-end Emirates private jet in photos and videos circulating online

The popular businessman is associated with Medimafo Herbal Hospital and is known for his work in the herbal medicine space in Ghana

The images sparked online conversations, with many social media users curious about his background and lifestyle

Ghanaian businessman and herbal specialist Dr Adu Gyamfi, also known as Dr Time Daso, has caught public attention after images and videos of him aboard a high-end Emirates private jet appeared online.

The footage, which shows him seated inside the aircraft, quickly spread across social media and sparked conversations among users curious about his background.

Dr Time Daso is known for his work in the herbal medicine sector and is associated with Medimafo Herbal Hospital, a facility that offers herbal treatments and wellness products in Accra and parts of the Ashanti Region.

His name has become familiar to many Ghanaians over the years, particularly among those who prefer traditional and plant-based health solutions.

The appearance of Dr Time Daso on the private jet led to mixed reactions online.

Reactions to Dr Daso in private jet

While some users admired the lifestyle on display, others focused on learning more about how he built his career.

Dr Time Daso keeps his personal life largely private and does not frequently speak publicly about his business or success.

This is not the first time he has drawn attention on social media, as he has previously been mentioned in online discussions around luxury living and entrepreneurship.

However, detailed information about his day-to-day activities and business operations remains limited.

For now, the video has added to the public interest surrounding Dr Time Daso, with many Ghanaians continuing to watch and discuss his rise and lifestyle whenever he appears online.

Check out some comments below:

Andrew Asare commented:

"When someone works hard and reaches this point in life i feel very happy for him. He has really worked hard for himself. God bless you, doc."

Manchris5 commented:

"Make sure you enjoy to the fullest. Don't listen to anyone."

Yayra Maame commented:

"My children will be successful in Jesus mighty name, Amen 🙏."

Yhaababy commented:

"When the time of God arrives for you,no man can stand in the way"

Commander commented:

"Can see it's his first time in this class aaaawwww glory be to God he didn’t expect 👌."

Dr Time Daso's wife gifts him a car

Ghanaian herbalist Dr Time Daso, the CEO of Medimafo Herbal Clinic, reportedly added a brand new Range Rover to his fleet of cars.

The herbalist's wife, popularly known as Mrs Time Daso, courted attention online after a video of her presenting the new car to him went viral.

She presented the 2025 Range Rover to her husband during the latter's birthday celebration this year.

Dr Time Daso flaunts his mansion

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Medimafo Herbal Clinic CEO, Dr Adu Gyamfi, popularly known as Dr Time Daso, flaunted his mansion on Instagram.

The Ghanaian herbal doctor has won many awards for promoting herbal medicine in the country and beyond its borders.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after watching the video of Dr Time Daso's mega mansion on Instagram.

