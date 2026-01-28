The Ghanaian content creator, Oheneba Jude, has taken to his TikTok page to flaunt his newly acquired car

In a trending video, he was seen all joyous as he explained how his years of hard work have yielded results

Congratulatory messages have poured in from the fans and loved ones of the "Ediban" food show host

The much-loved influencer, Oheneba Jude, has caused a massive stir on social media as he flaunted his new car on his official TikTok, gathering massive reactions from his fans.

Who is Oheneba Jude?

He is a famous Ghanaian content creator on TikTok who is well known for his videos where he is seen eating large portions of food and making irritating sounds. He is also popular for displaying the Ghanaian food culture, attracting food lovers.

Jude's relatable and humorous approach to eating has won the hearts of many. The 23-year-old influencer started from a humble beginning, and with hard work, he pushed to the top.

A few months ago, he was named as the host of the popular food show, "Edziban", which he is currently doing well.

Oheneba Jude speaks about his passion

Speaking in an interview, Oheneba Jude opened up on his future aspirations. According to him, his dream is to become a chef because of how much he likes food and cooking.

The TikToker explained that he couldn't complete his Senior High education. He claimed that after dropping out of school, he planned on joining the culinary industry in Ghana.

"I have always wanted to become a chef because I know how to cook all the local dishes. There are a lot of people who have attended catering schools, but they don't know how to cook like I do," he said.

Oheneba Jude further talked about his desire to also establish and operate a restaurant in a couple of years to come.

Oheneba Jude flaunts a brand-new car

On January 27, 2026, Oheneba Jude shared his joy after acquiring his new car. The proud moment, which immediately went viral, saw the TikToker confidently posing beside his ride to show that he worked for it.

"New wheels, new adventures God plans to prosper, not to harm. Jeremiah 29:11. Congratulations to myself, Oheneba Jude, upon getting this new ride. I am grateful to God." He shared.

The content creator's ride, which reflected luxury, gained massive attention. Unfortunately, he didn't disclose the price at which he bought the car.

Watch the TikTok video of Oheneba Jude flaunting his new car:

Jude's achievement sparks reactions

Fans and loved ones of Oheneba Jude have sent congratulatory messages to him as he enjoyed his new ride. YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

Sylvia Sterling wrote:

"Congratulations dear. More blessings ahead."

Kwame kwakye Curtis wrote:

"Sonata de3 u go get a mechanic friend soon."

Desi wrote:

"Not long ago I saw you at Anloga junction waiting for a troski and now this. Congratulations dear."

Piesie Agyeiwaa wrote:

"Congratulations my hometown guy I saw you last week Saturday the love you showed me was massive love you."

Angene wrote:

"Eii, abusua entwam Wow, congratulations dear. Jude, well deserved."

Watch the TikTok video of Jude eating fufu:

