Popular RnB singer Ray J has sparked concern on social media after announcing that his health was failing after he was recently hospitalised.

In a Twitter video shared on January 28, the Wait A Minute hitmaker said his heart was operating at only 25% capacity and that doctors had told him he had months left to live.

"I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right," he said.

Ray J stoked alarm by claiming that 2027 might be his final year alive.

"2027 is definitely a wrap for me. That's what [the doctors] say. My baby mama gonna be straight. My kids gonna be straight. If they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it. I did my part here...when it's all done, burn me. Don't bury me," he added.

Ray J thanked his sister, RnB singer Brandy, and their parents for taking good care of him. The singer said he believed his condition was due to years of overpartying and overindulging in alcohol and other forms of substance abuse.

According to USA Today, Ray J likely is suffering from a low ejection fraction, which refers to the level of blood pumped out by each heartbeat. Under normal circumstances, a healthy ejection fraction is between between 50-70%, while below 30% is considered severely reduced and puts one at risk of heart failure.

