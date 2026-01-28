Social critic and change advocate Ralph St. Williams has drawn mixed reactions after donning a stylish official outfit

According to him, he has good taste for fashion, but often opts for casual outfits because of his advocacy work

Dozens of netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts about how he looks in official dress style

Social critic and change advocate, Ralph St. Williams, has been ridiculed for stepping out in an official outfit that many consider unusual for him.

The vociferous advocate is known for his casual clothing style and preference for Ghana-branded outfits.

Ralph St. Williams is known for his casual outfits and maverick approach to demanding social change. Ralph De FellowGhanaian/Facebook

In a recent video posted on his Facebook timeline, Ralph is seen in the company of a friend, sharing pleasantries as the two tease each other.

He wore a crisp, beautiful Khaki suit, which accentuated his impressive, masculine features.

His friend teasingly asked if the suit had been bought for him by a benefactor, a question many have interpreted as implying that the advocate is not usually seen in such official attire. He said:

"The thing is, this isn’t really your style, so what happened? But you look really cool."

Responding to the playful remarks, Ralph explained that he had good taste in fashion but often opts for casual attire because of his advocacy work. He said:

"I have a very good sense of fashion. I just go casual most of the time because of the circumstances and my advocacy work. I’ve had this suit in my wardrobe for a while. It was too big, so I had to wait until it fit me before wearing it."

Ralph, sometimes referred to as Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian, is popular for his maverick approach to addressing social problems.

Ralph St. William is one of a few youth activists in Ghana who believe social change can only be achieved through forceful means. Ralph De FellowGhanaian/Facebook

Despite receiving heavy backlash for his headstrong and often inflammatory approach, he has cultivated a large following on various social media platforms.

His unconventional approach to seeking social reforms has made him the subject of public criticism.

Recently, he was in the news for calling on President John Mahama to tackle youth employment in the country by turning sanitation problems into job opportunities.

He made a clarion call to the president to consider creating jobs for the youth by turning environmental problems into opportunities for employment.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Reactions to Ralph's stunning new look

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Ralph's new look. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Abena Antwi commented:

"He is a fresh guy, you know."

Dienoman Dienoman noted

"I hope this is true."

Lucy Soweto stated:

"Ei Ralph can flex papa!"

Abena Antwi commented:

"This is the lion. Let's shower him with good words."

