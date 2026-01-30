Wode Maya has explained why he deliberately refused to board the helicopter used to transport IShowSpeed during the streamer’s Ghana tour

Although he travelled with IShowSpeed to Akropong Akuapem, the YouTuber chose to return by road while Speed flew back by chopper

Speaking in an interview shared by Koforidua Flowers on TikTok, Wode Maya hinted that Ghana’s recent helicopter tragedy influenced his decision

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber, Wode Maya, has disclosed that he refused to board the chopper that transported American streamer IShowSpeed in Ghana.

Wode Maya discloses why he refused to fly on a chopper with IShowSpeed during his trip to Ghana. Image credit: WodeMaya, @ndc.big.push/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The 21-year-old American visited Ghana on January 27, 2026, as part of his Speed Does Africa tour.

The tour commenced on December 29, 2025, and saw him visit multiple African countries, including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Benin, Angola, Zambia, Eswatini, and Senegal.

On January 26, IShowSpeed arrived in Ghana from Benin and proceeded to have a memorable five-hour stream that included trips to Akropong Akuapem, the Black Star Square in Accra, the Bukom Boxing Arena, and a viral massage at the Shea Butter Museum, operated by Ghanaian beauty queen Hamamat Montia.

Memorable moments included performing a backflip on the Black Star Gate, boxing with professionals in Bukom, and the infamous 'kuriya kuriya' massage from ten women at Hamamat's museum.

Below is a TikTok video of IShowSpeed in Ghana.

Wode Maya refuses to climb IShowSpeed’s chopper

During his trip to the Akuapem mountains, the American streamer was transported in and out with a chopper.

In an interview seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Koforidua Flowers, uploaded on January 29, Wode Maya said that although he travelled to Akropong with IShowSpeed, he refused to use the chopper with the American.

He said that after they were done with their activities in the mountainous region, Speed got on the chopper for the return trip, but he chose to return in a car.

Wode Maya hinted at the August 6 helicopter crash as a reason why he refused to get on a helicopter with IShowSpeed.

On August 6, 2025, eight Ghanaians inlcuding five high-ranking government officials and three crew members, died when their Ghana Armed Forces helicopter plunged into the Sikaman Forest in the Adansi Afuokrom District of the Ashanti Region while en route to Obuasi.

The TikTok video of Wode Maya explaining his reluctance to climb a chopper is below.

Reactions to Wode Maya's helicopter disclosure

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to Wode Maya refusing to climb a helicopter with IShowSpeed.

Apple User869225 said:

"Great man of our time❤️🇬🇭."

🇯🇲 PJ 🇬🇧 wrote:

"Wode is the guy, professional and polite, what a great guy."

Fabulous_King commented:

"If you don't understand anything, keep your opinion 💪."

Wode Maya speaks about IShowSpeed being granted a Ghanaian passport amid viral public outrage over the decision. Image credit: WodeMaya

Source: Facebook

Wode Maya addresses IShowSpeed passport backlash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya addressed the backlash caused by the Ghanaian government granting IShowSpeed a passport.

In a post on Twitter, he praised the decision and expressed gratitude to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for granting his request.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh