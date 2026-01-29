Wode Maya shared that IShowSpeed personally requested the large jollof pot after seeing similar massive cooking videos online

He clarified that the jollof Speed ate was not the same rice in the big pot that went viral on social media

Wode Maya criticised the backlash against Pizzaman, saying people reacted without understanding the full background of what happened

Wode Maya, the well-known Ghanaian YouTuber who served as IShowSpeed’s tour guide during his visit to Ghana, has reacted to the jollof rice controversy that dominated social media after the streamer’s appearance in the country on January 26.

What was supposed to be a fun cultural moment quickly turned into a heated online debate, with Pizzaman Chickenman taking the brunt of the backlash for preparing the large pot of jollof that featured in Speed’s stream.

After Speed later said he preferred Nigerian jollof, some Ghanaians turned their anger on Pizzaman, blaming the brand for how Ghana’s jollof was presented to the world.

The big pot jollof and Speed’s dramatic backflip into the setup became symbols of the controversy, with critics saying it did not properly represent Ghanaian cooking.

Wode Maya broke silence on IShowSpeed's visit

Speaking on the issue, Wode Maya explained that many people reacted without knowing what really happened.

According to him, Speed personally asked for the large jollof pot because he had seen similar videos online.

He mentioned that Speed had watched massive cooking scenes before, including Hilda Baci’s cooking sessions and the big jollof preparations often seen at events like Afrochella.

Wode Maya was clear that the jollof Speed ate was not the same rice in the big pot that went viral.

Wode Maya explained that the large pot was mainly for display and experience, while Speed was served from a different portion altogether.

He added that people often rush to conclusions without doing background checks.

He said:

“I cannot say certain things, but people just wake up and say whatever they want.”

He urged Ghanaians to calm down and remember that Speed’s visit was about culture, fun, and hospitality, not a reason to attack local brands over jollof.

Pizzaman Chickenman reacted to Jollof controversies

Pizzaman Chickenman has spoken out after receiving a wave of backlash on social media following IShowSpeed’s much-talked-about visit to Ghana.

The fast food brand found itself at the centre of criticism after Ghanaian jollof rice was presented to the American streamer, who later said he preferred the Nigerian version.

The situation became even more controversial when IShowSpeed performed his signature backflip into a massive container of food, which many Ghanaians felt was disrespectful.

Despite the noise, the Ghanaian fast food franchise did not stay silent, replying directly to several comments under its post on TikTok.

Abeiku Santana reacted to IShowSpeed's jollof brouhaha

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GTA CEO Abeiku Santana has broken his silence on the viral moment IShowSpeed rated Nigeria’s jollof above Ghana’s during a livestream.

The US streamer tasted Ghanaian jollof prepared by Pizzaman Chickenman and publicly said he preferred the Naija version, sparking outrage online.

Speaking with Nana Romeo, Abeiku Santana alleged that plans to have Chef Abby's cook for IShowSpeed were hijacked by Pizzaman Chickenman.

