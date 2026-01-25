Ebo Noah went live on TikTok to share a brief account of how difficult life was during his three weeks in prison

He described the harsh conditions in the cells, saying inmates “sit like a monkey” during the day and “sleep like a fish” at night

Ebo Noah promised to share the full details of his prison experience on January 26, sparking curiosity online

Ebo Noah has begun speaking openly about what life was like for him behind bars, and this time, he chose to do it in his own words during a live session on TikTok.

Life behind bars was not easy - Ebo Noah speaks after weeks in custody.

Fresh out on bail, the social media preacher went live to give followers a brief and honest account of how prison felt, while promising to share the full story on January 26.

According to him, life in the cells was anything but easy.

He admitted that spending about three weeks in custody tested him in ways he never expected.

The loss of freedom, the tight space, and the daily routine all took a toll on him, forcing him to adjust quickly.

He said the experience alone taught him lessons no sermon or advice ever could.

What caught many viewers’ attention was the way he described the daily conditions.

Ebo Noah shared prison difficulties

With a mix of seriousness and humor, Ebo Noah explained that mornings were spent sitting in very uncomfortable positions, a situation inmates jokingly call “sitting like a monkey.”

Nights, he said, were even tougher. Sleeping arrangements were so tight that he compared it to “sleeping like a fish,” where movement was almost impossible, and comfort was a luxury.

Interestingly, Ebo Noah added that despite the hardship, there were moments he oddly found “fun.”

Not because prison was enjoyable, but because of the conversations, the bonding with other inmates, and the harsh lessons that came with the experience.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He hinted that the time in custody humbled him and changed how he sees life.

His live session has since sparked curiosity online, with many waiting to hear the full details he promised to reveal on January 26.

Ebo Noah granted bail

Ebo Noah was granted bail with two sureties following his second court hearing in Accra on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

This comes as he and an alleged accomplice were brought before the Adenta Circuit Court at Frafraha, Accra, after spending two weeks in police custody.

The content creator had also undergone a psychiatric assessment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital after his last court appearance on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Full Details of Ebo Noah's arrest.

Details of Ebo Noah’s arrest

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah was apprehended on the instruction of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, by the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team.

He was then charged with false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

