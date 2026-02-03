The social activist Ralph St Williams has been spotted confronting a truck driver in a heated video that has gone viral

In the controversial clip, he was seen exchanging words with the driver in question for violating a major traffic rule

The scene has caught the attention of social media users, prompting them to intensively jab him for always causing trouble

The popular and outspoken activist, Ralph St Williams, has sparked massive reactions on X, formerly Twitter, after he was seen in a controversial video confronting a truck driver.

Ralph St Williams confronts truck driver

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the page of CDR Africa, Ralph the activist angrily tackled a truck driver who stopped at a red traffic light and got down to urinate on the road.

The driver, who wanted to escape the confrontation, immediately drove away, triggering him to alert a police officer on a motorbike, who unexpectedly appeared at the scene.

To make sure the said man was punished, he went after him. The incident, witnessed by the activist, who was also driving behind the truck, demanded answers from the driver.

Reluctantly, the driver apologised, explaining that he was in serious pain and had to ease himself. The controversial activist who refused to accept the apology still insisted on him being dealt with for pulling off such an act.

Ralph Williams and driver's clash sparks reactions

After coming across the controversial video, social media users have jabbed the activist for always causing confusion with his confrontations. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Fillipo wrote:

"Ralph is overdoing things. Who gave him that authority? There are some things which can't be controlled, for example, urine. I urinated around a church building before I even realised what I had done.”

Kwame wrote:

"You guys really made the wrong person famous."

Bright Brown wrote:

"This guy, the day he will confront me will be his last day, his family will call him to advise him. The way I will tell him my mind.”

Ernest A. Karikari wrote:

"Ralph doesn't know drivers are the only persons permitted to urinate on their tyres on the road. This is even done by bus drivers in the UK.”

The mayor wrote:

"But you can leave the car and go to the nearby bush to urinate."

One social media user defended him:

Eddie wrote:

"Amazing how everyone is talking about Ralph instead of joining him to condemn the driver.. You may not like him or his approach, sometimes he is disrespectful, but let's not encourage this kind of attitude in our environment.”

Ralph clashes with elderly man for littering

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a similar incident where Ralph St Williams got involved in a heated encounter with an elderly man for littering on the streets of Accra.

In the video, the social activist hurled insults at the man and almost got into a physical altercation, triggering mixed reactions on social media.

