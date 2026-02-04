Ghanaian musician, Showboy, was reportedly rearrested at the late hours of February 3rd after earlier claims that he had escaped police custody

Following his rearrest, he was taken to a psychiatric hospital for assessment, where videos of him speaking unusually late surfaced online

In the viral footage, Showboy spoke about the person behind his arrest, sparking widespread reactions and concern on social media

Ghanaian musician Showboy has reportedly been picked up again by the police after earlier claims that he had escaped arrest, with fresh videos from the incident sparking renewed public attention.

According to reports, Showboy was rearrested on February 4, 2025, by officers of the Ghana Police Service.

Footage circulating online shows him in handcuffs as he was taken into custody, marking another dramatic twist in the ongoing situation surrounding the outspoken entertainer.

In a development that has raised concern and curiosity in equal measure, Showboy was reportedly taken to a psychiatric hospital shortly after his arrest for an assessment to determine his mental state before further legal steps are taken.

While authorities have not officially explained the decision, videos believed to have been recorded at the facility have since surfaced online.

Showboy spoke after he was rearrested

In one of the trending clips, Showboy is seen acting unusually as he speaks directly to the camera.

He openly declares that he has finally been arrested and suggests that the person who wanted him behind bars has succeeded.

In his own words, he states that there is nowhere else for him to go and refers to himself as the “biggest gangsta in Ghana,” remarks that have fueled intense discussion across social media.

The videos have drawn mixed reactions, with some people expressing concern about his well-being, while others have questioned the circumstances surrounding his rearrest and hospital visit.

Many have also called on the public to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

As of now, the police and Showboy’s representatives have not issued official statements on the latest developments.

Investigations are believed to be ongoing, and all claims remain unproven until addressed through the proper legal process.

Showboy speaks after allegedly escaping arrest

Ghanaian entertainer Showboy broke his silence after reports claimed he escaped police custody following his alleged arrest by CID officers on January 30

According to reports, despite the tense scenes at his home, Showboy was not in the custody of the police officers upon their return to the CID headquarters.

Shortly after that, a video surfaced online purporting to show Showboy addressing the attempted arrest.

In the video, Showboy reiterated his stance that he was not going to allow himself to be arrested unless he was presented with a warrant.

Showboy clarified the chaotic CID confrontation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian artist, Showboy, explained that reports of his arrest and alleged escape from CID officers on January 30 were inaccurate, insisting he was never taken into custody.

He said officers stormed his home while asleep and accused him of publishing false news, not blackmail or extortion, but could not specify the offence when questioned by his lawyer.

The controversial artist added that he eventually left the police officers at his home, during which they allegedly seized one of his vehicles and assaulted two of his associates.

