Footage of controversial Ghanaian online personality and musician Sam Kwabena Safo, popularly known as Showboy or Adanko, in police custody has emerged following his re-arrest on Tuesday, January 3, 2026.

Footage of a handcuffed Showboy in police custody at their station emerges after his re-arrest on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Photo source: @republicmedia, @2hypeshowboy

On Tuesday, various Ghanaian media outlets reported that Showboy had finally been captured by the police after evading them for several days.

Showboy's first arrest and alleged escape

Showboy was previously arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service while he was on a TikTok Live session at his residence in Accra on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Reports indicated that his arrest was related to a complaint filed by music promoter David Mensah, a.k.a. Davido GH, who accused him of blackmail.

The arrest, captured on video, had a visibly upset Showboy confronting the officers at his residence.

He was heard questioning their presence and refusing to go with them, insisting they did not show any proper documents.

Speaking directly to the officers and his online audience, the musician argued that he could not be taken away without seeing official papers authorising the arrest.

Despite his resistance, the officers eventually took him away from his house with some force.

Moments after the news of his arrest broke out, new reports emerged that Showboy had allegedly escaped from police custody and gone into hiding.

According to blogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips24 fame, the Bombo Yie hit-maker did not arrive at the police station as expected and had fled.

A later video by another blogger, 1957 News, suggested that Showboy's Range Rover had been impounded, while two associates, including his manager, had been detained by the CID officers.

The X video of Showboy's arrest at his residence is below:

Footage of Showboy in police custody emerges

In a video that surfaced on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Showboy was seen in handcuffs at the police station while in the presence of two officers.

In a conversation with an officer, the musician claimed to be a mentally unstable individual and requested a psychiatrist for treatment.

Showboy is reported to have escaped from police custody following his arrest on January 30, 2026. Photo source: @the1957news

He indulged in some unusual antics as he claimed to be in need of urgent treatment to prevent him from making certain outbursts in the police station.

Showboy got into a confrontation with one of the police officers after he took offence at not being properly acknowledged by his stage name.

The X video of Showboy in police custody after his second arrest is below:

Footage of Showboy in custody stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kweku Desmond commented:

"He just wants to act as if he isn’t okay. It’s a strategy so they will leave him."

Real Shattaba GH wrote:

"Now he make humble? People dey social media wan show policeman how to do his work lol."

Majid Carlos said:

"He knows the law.” Social media people will gaslight you into some things you will never forget. Walahi."

