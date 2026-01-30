A young Nigerian lady who was returning from her home country to Ghana was arrested and handed over to the police by traders at Circle

The young lady, Florence, was stopped by some circle traders when they suspected that she had kidnapped a 16-year-old girl

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the matter

A Nigerian woman called Florence was stopped and questioned by some traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, who suspected her of child kidnapping.

The incident which happened on Thursday, January 29, 2026, saw the traders question the suspect and the young girl, who was said to be 16-years-old.

In a video on X, the traders surrounded Florence and the 16-year-old girl while she explained herself. When they were not satisfied with the responses Florence gave, the traders at Circle handed her over to the police for further investigation.

Reports suggested that Florence claimed the 16-year-old girl was her sister, whom she brought from Nigeria. She said they had just arrived from Nigeria and were headed home.

Florence added that she owns and operates a wig shop in Ghana and had brought her sister to help her with the job.

In a TikTok post, Florence explained what transpired by the roadside at Circle.

"I don’t know this man. I wanted to board a car to my house because I was coming back from Nigeria. This man saw us and asked me where we were coming from. I told him from Nigeria, and then he asked, 'Who is she?' I told him she is my sister and that I brought her to Ghana to work for me in my shop."

"He started questioning my sister, and when she did not talk to him, he started shouting at the men and calling the police. Hmmmm, Ghana nah God save me," she added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions as Circle traders 'arrest' suspected kidnapper

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@DeBee_papa said:

"I keep saying that 'Ghanaians are sleeping' and before we wake up, Nigerians have taken over the country. There are over 7 million Nigerians in Ghana. The indigenous Ghanaian population is about 30 million. In the next 10 years, Nigerians will overtake us in our own country, ebe there we go see."

@OuezzinCouli wrote:

"No Prison term in Ghana for my tax to be used to clothe, house and feed this gutter rat. Get her out of Ghana; at no point should she ever be allowed in. Investigate the @Gha_Immigration that allows for these Nigerians to come into Ghana.. cc: @MinterGh, @GhPoliceService."

@amgbronx said:

"I know her; she stays in Kwabenya."

@Nkutonation wrote:

"This time around, we see, we suspect, we report...Good job, guys."

@aanu004_ said:

"This is really disturbing, another sad case of alleged child kidnapping right at Circle. Hope National Security gets to the bottom of it quickly, and the girl gets proper protection & support. Sickening how often this happens across borders."

@VrrVRR20 wrote:

"This is no news to the Ghana immigration because they pass through the Togo border every day, and no one questions them. Apuu."

@KSnetne said:

"Disturbing and unacceptable. Child kidnapping is a grave crime, not an excuse or a “family matter.” Kudos to those who raised the alarm, now National Security must ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the child."

