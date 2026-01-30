Mzbel has admitted to undergoing a terrifying soul travel experience, despite her earlier claims that it felt good

The video dropped days after she allegedly caused the arrest of Prophet Fire Oja for saying she was admitted to the hospital after the incident

The singer's contradictory statement has generated massive reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians jabbing her for lying

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, widely known as Mzbel, has been spotted in a video disclosing the real experience of her soul travel after petitioning the police to arrest Prophet Fire Oja for making similar claims.

A couple of days ago, Mzbel and Fire Oja were caught up in a social media banter after the prophet alleged that the singer experienced some severe health issues and was admitted to the hospital after visiting Ola Maame's place for her "soul travel" in 2025.

Mzbel denies Fire Oja's allegations

In a video that went viral, Mzbel denied the allegations, calling on individuals disseminating the falsehoods to present evidence to prove their claims.

The music noted that she was uninterested in having back-and-forth arguments with people and that she had learned traditional healing practices from several traditional priests and prophets.

In a TikTok video on Monday, December 29, 2025, Mzbel shared that she had petitioned the Ghana Police to arrest Prophet Fire Oja for making false claims against her.

She further stated that her self-acclaimed former employee, who gave the information to the prophet, was also arrested.

Mzbel speaks about her Soul Travel experience

Speaking in a recent interview, Mzbel first clarified that soul travel is not related to mermaids. She claimed it was a herbal medicine taken to influence the brain.

According to Mzbel, her soul travel experience was very weird. She claimed that when the transition began, she felt like she was going mad.

She further stated that, at one point, she felt like running to the roadside so that a moving bus could hit her.

Watch the TikTok video of Mzbel sharing her experience below:

Mzbel's soul travel experience sparks reactions

Below are comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Nana Kwesi wrote:

"My father advised me, he said, Kwesi don't talk much else you forget what you said before,"

Teresita wrote:

"So, what was said about this soul travel by the Pastor was true, but she denied that God would expose all evil."

Mista wrote:

"She has always said this same thing, but the problem she has with Fire Oja is that he is saying Mzbel got sick and was admitted to the hospital. That is what Mzbel said, it's a lie."

Osofo wrote:

"So, what is the importance of soul travel? Ghanaians must be very careful about so-called soul travel."

Rita wrote:

"So I want to get things straight i will agree if they say this is AI, but if it's not AI den Fire Oja and Adepa Sika Oyamekese were right. I stand to be corrected. Nobody should come for me. This is a conversation."

Inflamed wrote:

"So that is clearly not soul travel then. I wonder why some people are taking such a risk eiii gyimiii paaa ni."

Kwame wrote:

"When you deny the Lord because a Pastor hurt you, you begin to run with the devil. There is a hole in every man’s soul that nothing can fill except the Love of God. So if you reject Jesus, you fill that void with satanic things."

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Fire Oja denying the claims below:

Fire Oja speaks about Mzbel's arrest claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Fire Oja denied being arrested, as he tagged the news as fake.

He subsequently shared a video of himself dancing to singer and rapper King Paluta's 2025 smash hit, 'Foko', in response to the questions surrounding his alleged apprehension by the police at Mzbel's request.

