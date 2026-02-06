Kumawood actor, Nana Kwame Obrempong, has been spotted in the United States looking healthy, lively and in good spirits, putting past death rumours to rest

The actor was seen posing for a casual photo with TikTok user Jerry Bond on a street in front of a Mercedes-Benz

The resurfaced moment has reassured Kumawood fans who were once worried after false reports claimed he had passed away

A recent moment involving Kumawood actor Nana Kwame Obrempong has quietly made its way back into public view, and it has brought a sense of relief to many Kumawood fans.

The actor, who was once wrongly reported dead on social media, has been seen alive and well in the United States.

He once debunked those rumours circulating online.

Nana Kwame Obrempong reemerged in the US

The photo was shared by a TikTok user known as Jerry Bond, who posted a picture of himself standing with Nana Kwame Obrempong on a street in the US.

They posed casually in front of a Mercedes-Benz, and the actor looked calm, cheerful and healthy.

There was nothing dramatic about the moment, just two people taking a simple photo, but it spoke louder than words.

For many followers of Kumawood movies, the image carried weight.

It was very startling when rumours of Nana Kwame Obrempong’s death spread online some time ago.

Those claims later turned out to be false, and the actor himself had to come out to say he was very much alive.

Seeing him again, looking fit and relaxed, feels like closure for those who were once worried.

Nana Kwame Obrempong looked like someone simply living his life away from the cameras, far from the noise of social media.

Check out the TikTok post is below:

There has been no public explanation about his stay in the US, and none is really needed.

The photo alone reassures fans that Nana Kwame Obrempong is doing fine. Sometimes, that is all people need to see.

Nana Boakye Ansah spotted working in the UK

Nana Boakye Ansah, a familiar face in Ghana’s Kumawood movie industry, has resurfaced after a long absence from the local film scene.

The image shows that he is now working as a security officer with CSP Group Ltd, a well-known security and stewarding company based in the United Kingdom.

CSP Group is known for providing security services at major concerts, festivals, and public events across the UK.

In the trending photo, the former actor appears confident and fulfilled as he poses with a cheerful expression, suggesting that he has embraced his new role with pride.

His rare resurfacing has sparked reactions among fans, many of whom remember him for his calm screen presence and mature roles in Kumawood productions.

Hiplife star, Mr Oduro, resurfaces online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hiplife star Mr Oduro has reemerged as Dr Oduro after earning a doctorate in pharmacy from an American institution.

The Abiba hitmaker, who now works in the US as a pharmacist, is a health and wellness advocate online.

Many Ghanaians have celebrated Mr Oduro's transformation and health advocacy efforts after images of him resurfaced.

