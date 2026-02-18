Daddy Lumba's backing vocalist, Ateaa Tina, visited Akosua Serwaa to provide support months after her husband's passing

Daddy Lumba's backing vocalist, Ateea Tina, visited the late legend's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, at her home in Germany to express her love and support in such trying times.

Ateaa Tina collaborated closely with Daddy Lumba on multiple albums throughout her career. She was a significant contributor to the vibrant tapestry of Ghanaian highlife music.

Her powerful and distinctive voice shaped many of his most beloved hits, and their partnership was instrumental in defining the sound that fans have come to love.

Ateaa Tina visits Akosua Serwaa

In a video, Ateaa Tina and Akosua Serwaa were seen hugging each other tightly, possibly signifying the love they have for each other. The singer said that it had been over 20 years since she last visited.

They took a trip down memory lane and went to Daddy Lumba's recording studio in the house. Ateaa Tina walked around the studio and shared her memories as well as some of the music they recorded there.

Ateaa Tina later explained that she decided to come visit Akosua Serwaa to console her over Daddy Lumba's demise and also ensure the widow was fine.

"She took me in when I was a teenager. She took me into her house, cooked for me and made sure we were fine. So today we came all the way from Amsterdam to make sure she was fine. They say when your loved one is mourning, you mourn with them. I had to make sure I saw her. I want you all to know she is doing amazing. I love her. We are team love, so we are taking care of her."

She indicated that it was heartwarming to reminisce about the old times with her and some friends.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Ateaa Tina's visit to Akosua Serwaa

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Ateaa Tina on Facebook. Read them below:

Sky Pee said:

"Like you said 20 years ago, it’s in the past now. Yentie obiaa was also recorded at East Lagon studio built by Odo Bronii 🫣."

Arthur Phil wrote:

"A museum should be open to keep all this, so that students of music and the general public can learn from it."

Papa Eben said:

"Those who know them since tete won’t say anything bad about Serwaa. The man just went out to have more babies and wasn’t sick for 17 good years bia. No woman can tame a man from going out. Serwaa all the way ❤️."

Clara Acheampong wrote:

"See the way she’s calling her husband…'Kwadwo Fosuh adofo aba ooo papa..pay wo w) hen?'😭😭😭."

Akua Gyamfiwaa wrote:

"All these don't matter anymore. Anybody who had a reason for staying away from the legend's funeral is not a true friend. Lumba made a choice, and we need to respect it."

Janet Assibi Akurugu said:

"Anytime l sees his studio 🎙️🎙️🎙️🎙️ hmmmm. The answer is...She loves her husband, paaa if not she should have thrown all his things away, including his instruments."

Yaa Mansa wrote:

"That studio is a museum. I will visit there because of Maame Akosua Serwaah."

John Sarkodie Addo said:

"This should be a museum for Lumba."

Ateaa Tina mourns Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba's backing vocalist, Ateaa Tina, wrote a heartwarming tribute to the iconic musician after his demise.

The talented musician and air hostess shared photos of some of Daddy Lumba's viral album covers on Instagram.

Some social media users commented on Ateaa Tina's emotional post.

