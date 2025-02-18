Ghanaian actress Clara Benson, popularly called Maame Serwaa, has opened up about how some people denied owing her mother after her funeral

The 25-year-old Maame Serwaa advice the youth to choose their friends wisely if they want to live a peaceful life

Some social media users have commented on the gorgeous Maame Serwaa's trending interview on YouTube

Kumawood star Maame Serwaa has shared some valuable life lessons she learned following her mother's untimely passing.

In an exclusive interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Talk Show, the Knutsford graduate revealed that, despite her young age, she has experienced some harsh realities that have made her more cautious about whom to trust.

Maame Serwaa says people who were owing her mom didn't pay after her funeral. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

The curvy actress, who aspires to be a filmmaker, emphasized the importance of keeping receipts and documentation when helping others, as it can serve as useful evidence in the future.

Maame Serwaa recounted how her mother was a generous person, revealing that it was only during her mother's funeral that she discovered her mom had been paying school fees for several tertiary students, something none of her children had known about.

"Many people owed money to my mother, and it was during the funeral that we learned the names of those individuals."

"The family was encouraged to reach out for repayment after the funeral. My mother placed a lot of trust in her friends, and did not document loans; she never took collateral or informed her children about her financial dealings."

After her passing, some individuals denied ever borrowing money from her, while others boldly claimed that they had already repaid her."

Maame Serwaa talks about her late mom

Some social media users have commented on Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa's trending interview on YouTube. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@MOFFA2023 stated:

"She has grown so beautifully.. All glory to God. Serwaah, God will take care of you."

@rama_walden stated:

"Emelia Brobbey looking at Maame like a proud Mother ❤🥹."

@Kupal-o7q stated:

"If you agree pretty ND talented Maame Serwaa is one of the Kumawood movie veterans give My comment a like thank you."

@joanaowusu2831 stated:

"Serwaah I am proud of your progress. The Lord is your strength 👏 👏👏👏👏."

@hafsatishaq6734

"She has grown so beautifully ❤her mom will be proud of her wherever she is 😢."

@PrillaAppiah stated:

"This lady is very endowed with wisdom . If you will forget anything about this interview, don’t forget to think negative first before thinking of the positive."

@AssiaMohammed-hd7bo stated:

"Allah will always take care of her and you as a host I love you so much Mommy."

@CodeShort-v8j

"Maame Serwaa was one of the best Kumawood child actors 👌. This girl can act oo 😊😊😊 love you dear ❤."

Maame Serwaa slays to her graduation

"Maame Serwaa looked glamorous in a black long-sleeve dress at her graduation ceremony in November 2024. The style influencer shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

A Journey of Dedication and Triumph! After 4 years of hard work, growth, and perseverance, I am proud to announce my successful completion of a Bachelor’s Degree at Knutford University! 🌟

This achievement is a testament to the power of determination, faith, and the unwavering support of my loved ones. To everyone who believed in me and walked this journey with me, I say thank you! 🙏

"Here’s to new beginnings, greater heights, and making every dream a reality."

Maame Serwaa flaunts her new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Serwaa, also known as Clara Benson, who showed off her new hairstyle on Instagram.

The actress was enamoured with her new appearance, which preceded her eagerly awaited meeting with her senior colleague Emelia Brobbey.

The comments section was flooded with admirers expressing their adoration for the well-known Kumawood star.

