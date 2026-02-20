Veteran Kumawood actress Benny Sowah made a rare public appearance for the first time after many years out of the movie scene

In a video, the Abro Ne Bayie movie star gave fans a glimpse of her current look and life abroad after relocating from Ghana years ago

Benny Sowah's latest public sighting abroad has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Benny Sowah, a veteran Kumawood actress and filmmaker popularly known for her role as Natasha in the popular Abro Ne Bayie movie, has courted attention after a recent video of her abroad surfaced on social media.

Veteran Kumawood actress Benny Sowah of Abro Ne Bayie movie fame flaunts her current look as she resurfaces abroad.

The actress, who relocated abroad from her base in Ghana many years ago, has been inactive in the local movie industry for more than a decade.

Benny Sowah flaunts current state after resurfacing

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page on January 22, 2026, Benny Sowah looked gorgeous in her pink outfit as she sat in a building, which appeared to be a plush restaurant, for an evening outing.

The veteran Kumawood actress flashed a bright smile as she posed for the camera she had placed on a table while awaiting a meal she had ordered at the restaurant.

With the food menu openly displayed on her table, the Kumawood actress took a glass of water and began to drink while simultaneously showing off her beauty.

Despite being much older in age after many years, Benny had still maintained her youthful looks and appeared to be enjoying a better life abroad.

In the caption of her post, the Abro Ne Bayie movie actress sent a message to her fans as she celebrated the first month of the New Year.

She wrote:

"Happy new year, happy new month to you all, my beautiful people."

The TikTok video of veteran Kumawood actress Benny Sowah showing off her current appearance abroad is below:

Who is Kumawood actress Benny Sowah?

Benny Sowah is a veteran actress and filmmaker who gained prominence in the Kumawood movie scene in the middle 2000s.

She is fondly remembered by Ghanaians for her first big movie, Abro Ne Bayie, in which she played the role of 'Natasha,' a member of a coven who was part of a plot to cause the protagonist Vincent's downfall.

Benny featured in the popular 2008 film alongside other veteran Kumawood stars, including Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Sumsum Ahuofe, Bernard Aduse-Poku, Godfred Opoku-Mensah, and many others.

The veteran actress also starred in other high-profile Kumawood movies, including Asoreba and Mmobrowa.

She later disappeared from the Ghanaian movie scene after relocating abroad to seek greener pastures.

The TikTok video of Benny Sowah's scene from her old Kumawood movie is below:

Benny Sowah's public appearance abroad stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Biggest Montana commented:

"Ei Natasha, is that you?❤️."

Obed Kwesi said:

"Ei, so you are still alive. 🥺🥺. You don't know how long I have been searching for you."

Lavika Lin Hub (Bougee) wrote:

"The Queen herself 😘."

