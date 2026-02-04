Gospel musician Frank Baidoo lost his sight after a severe infection that began shortly after he popped a pimple on his face

He sold all his valuables to pay hospital bills, as doctors later warned he could lose his remaining eye without urgent treatment

In tears on live television, Frank Baidoo appealed to Nana Ama McBrown and Ghanaians for help to undergo surgery and save his sight

Ghanaian gospel musician Frank Baidoo has opened up about a painful journey that led to him losing his sight, following what he believed was a harmless act.

Speaking on Onua TV in an emotional interview with Nana Ama McBrown, the gospel minister struggled to hold back tears as he shared his ordeal and appealed to Ghanaians for help.

Frank Baidoo recounted that he moved to Accra years ago to pursue his gospel music ministry after being invited by some pastors who believed God had a mission for him in the city.

Sadly, he said those who brought him later abandoned him, leaving him to struggle alone for about six years while trying to survive and continue his ministry.

Frank Baidoo's eye problems started with pimple

According to him, his health problems began one morning after he had taken a bath and noticed a small pimple on his face.

Thinking it was nothing serious, he popped it.

Shortly after, he began experiencing unbearable headaches. Alarmed by the sudden pain, he rushed to the hospital, where he arrived with his head badly swollen.

He was admitted to Mamprobi Polyclinic, where he spent four days under medical care as doctors worked to reduce the swelling.

Although his condition improved at the time, he said the real battle was yet to begin.

More than a year later, Frank started feeling sharp pains in his eyes.

He was referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a cranial ulcer.

He underwent treatment for nearly a year and said he sold all his valuables just to pay hospital bills.

Eventually, doctors informed him that the back of his right eye had been badly damaged, leaving him with sight only in his left eye.

Frank Baidoo's left eye suffered same symptoms

Not long after, the same symptoms began affecting his remaining eye.

Further scans showed the earlier condition was caused by an infection, and doctors warned that without urgent treatment, he risked losing his left eye as well.

Nana Ama McBrown could not hold her tears after Frank Baidoo shared his story.

Now nearly blind, Frank Baidoo is appealing to the public for support to undergo surgery in the hope of saving his remaining sight.

