John Peasah's colleagues have publicly rallied support for his medical treatment as he continues with his health battle

In a video, notable stars from the popular YOLO TV series made emotional pleas to solicit donations from Ghanaians

The YOLO TV series cast's public appeal for funds for John Peasah's medical treatment has triggered sad reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The cast of the popular Ghanaian TV series YOLO have joined forces to publicly raise funds for their colleague John Peasah, professionally known as Drogba, amid his ongoing health issues.

YOLO TV series stars, including Aaron Adatsi and Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi, publicly appeal for funds to support John Peasah amid his health issues. Photo source: @johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

In recent years, John Peasah has been battling demyelinating disease, a medical condition that affects the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord, which can lead to vision loss and immobility, among other effects.

The YOLO TV series star and his sister previously created a GoFundMe to seek $280,000 to cover the cost of his treatments after his condition continued to deteriorate.

The former vice-president of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was among the people who visited the ailing actor at his residence in Accra and donated money to support his treatment.

In 2024, reports of John being healed from his health issue emerged after footage of him receiving spiritual prayers from the former leader of the Christ Embassy Airport City Youth Church (CECY), Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah, at his Friday Night miracle service surfaced on social media.

However, in a series of interviews in 2025, the young actor denied the rumours and has since launched several appeals to raise funds for his medical treatment on social media.

The YouTube video of John Peasah speaking about his health struggles is below:

YOLO TV series cast appeal for support

In a video shared by John Peasah's official Instagram page on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, YOLO TV series cast members, including Aaron Adatsi, Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi, Christabel Amoabeng, and Adjetey Anang, appealed to Ghanaians to support their colleague with donations for his medical treatment.

Ailing YOLO actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba, mourns as his father passes away on January 22, 2026. Photo source: @johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

The actors also appealed to non-governmental agencies (NGOs) and the government to contribute to their colleague's treatment via his GoFundMe account and other electronic money platforms as his health continues to deteriorate.

The Instagram video of the YOLO TV series cast members appealing for support for their colleague John Peasah is below:

Reactions to YOLO cast's appeal for Drogba

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Stephenlarkai commented:

"Can’t pay for the laughter and smiles you put on my face while growing up but I can do this one."

Ohemaaamadonyina said:

"@ibrahim_mahama_71 sir, please, we need you on this more than anything. Please, sir, we can’t watch such an amazingly talented, young, and energetic man go while we can actually do something to help him while he is alive today. Sir, please, we are all donating our pesewas, but that’s not enough. We need you, sir, more than ever. Thank you, sir."

msnkq_ wrote:

"How much does he need? Give us the total amount he needs to get our brother back. This thing has been long overdue."

John Peasah announces his father's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Peasah announced the death of his father on social media on January 22, 2026.

The ailing YOLO series actor shared a video of his father's final moments at the hospital before his untimely demise.

Many fans of John Peasah took to social media to commiserate with him and his family amid news of his father's death.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh