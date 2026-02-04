A lady went viral online after being seen weeping over a man she had planned to support by selling her late mother’s land, only for him to take the money and leave with another woman

Captured in a blue dress, she mourned what she had hoped would be the start of a lifelong relationship, reflecting on the heartbreak and betrayal she experienced

The emotional scene has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with netizens expressing support as some discussed the severity of the matter

A young woman has drawn massive attention online following an emotional Instagram video.

Lady trends online after weeping over boyfriend running away with her land money. Image credit: Getty Images

In the clip, she is spotted wearing a blue dress, openly weeping over a heartbreaking situation.

The woman had reportedly sold her late mother’s land to sponsor a man she trusted, hoping the proceeds would help them build a future together.

Sad news only hit her when she discovered that the same man she wanted to invest in had allegedly taken the money and travelled abroad with his ex-lover.

The revelation left her shaken and visibly distraught, pondering the loss of both trust and money.

Netizens have flooded the comments section, sharing sympathies and reflections on the challenges of trusting others with personal investments. Some praised her courage for speaking openly, while others expressed concern about how easily such situations can affect lives.

Reactions pour in to lady’s heartbreak video

Here are some of the most interesting comments.

ettecreative wrote:

"Nice one.. do you still have another land and can I be your boyfriend??"

kingred916 commented:

"Why do people even get into a relationship when they can't get over their ex?"

callmhe_chefima added:

"I hate to see stuff like this, I dey quick vex 😒."

vesments_library wrote:

"Men in women’s field."

Source: TikTok

