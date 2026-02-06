Kwame Nkrumah's grandson has been spotted in public on a rare occasion with his mother, Samia Nkrumah

In a video, Kwame Thomas Melega courted attention as he accompanied his mother to a big event in Accra

Kwame Nkrumah's grandson's appearance at the event with Samia Nkrumah has stirred reactions on social media

Kwame Thomas Melega, the grandson of Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has made a rare public appearance with his mother, Samia Nkrumah.

Kwame Nkrumah's grandson, Kwame Thomas Melega, attends an event in Accra with his mother, Samia Nkrumah, on Friday, February 6, 2026. Photo source: @datnews_, Keystone/Stringer/Getty Images

On Friday, February 6, 2026, the Africa Prosperity Network held the third and final day of its 2026 edition of the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event, founded by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a renowned lawyer and cousin of former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, brought together important dignitaries from several countries in Africa.

The prominent attendees at the function included the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies and Senior Public Relations Officer for PKA Leadership, Sophia Kudjordji, veteran gospel singer Diana Asamoah, Grammy Award-winning Nigerian musician Mr Eazi, and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga.

Kwame Thomas Melega and his mother, Samia, were also among the guests who graced the event with their presence.

Kwame Nkrumah's grandson makes rare public appearance

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Kwame Thomas Melega and Samia were seen arriving at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in a luxurious Toyota vehicle.

The mother and son duo flashed bright smiles as they were welcomed to the event with a cultural display from some performers at the entrance of the venue.

Thomas, with his signature locs, looked dapper in his green shirt, blazer, and trousers, while Samia went for a classy look in a green, blue, and white dress.

Kwame Nkrumah's grandson walked steadily behind his mother as a beautiful lady at the event escorted her into the conference room.

Thomas and his mother's arrival attracted the attention of the media, who rushed to capture photos of the duo with their cameras.

The TikTok video showing Kwame Nkrumah's grandson, Kwame Thomas Melega's rare public appearance with his mother is below:

Who is Kwame Thomas Melega?

Kwame Thomas Melega is the only child of the former Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP) and Jomoro constituency MP Samia Nkrumah and her husband, Michele Melega.

He is also the grandson of Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and former First Lady Helena Ritz Fathia Nkrumah.

The granddaughter of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, Fathia, flaunts her beauty in a rare video. Photo credit: @princessfathiankrumah/TikTok, Keystone/Getty Images

Not much is known about Thomas's childhood and personal life. However, some reports indicate that he is an actor and filmmaker. He is reported to have starred in a few independent short movies.

