Youssef Nkrumah, one of Kwame Nkrumah's grandchildren, demanded the renaming of Kotoka International Airport

The grandson of Ghana's first President said such a place cannot be named after someone who betrayed the country

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Youssef Nkrumah, one of Kwame Nkrumah's grandchildren, has called for the renaming of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), considering the background of the man it is named after.

According to Kwame Nkrumah's grandson, he was confused and disappointed when he learnt the airport was named after a man who overthrew his grandfather.

Nkrumah’s Grandson, Youssef Nkrumah, demands that the Kotoka International Airport be renamed. Photo credit: @youssef_nkrumah/Instagram & Getty Images

In a video, the young man recounted his reaction when he first travelled to Ghana and learnt who the airport was named after.

"The first time I went to Ghana and landed at the airport, and then I saw the name Kotoka International Airport, I was confused. I was like I know this name...I was like this can't be. So I asked my dad 'is this the man?' He said, 'Yes, this is the man who overthrew your granddad. This is the man who overthrew Kwame Nkrumah.' I was confused. I was like, there is no way on earth they decided to name the airport after the man who betrayed Ghana."

Youssef Nkrumah said that he had heard of the renaming of the airport and supports it fully. He said it could be reverted to its old name before Kotoka or be named after his grandfather.

He added that Ghana's airport should reflect national pride rather than honour someone he views as having betrayed the country.

"I have seen news circulating that the name of the airport will be changed soon. The name before Kotoka was actually Accra International Airport. I am happy if they call it Accra International Airport, Kwame Nkrumah International Airport, anything but Kotoka. Just as other airports around the world are named after their great leaders. When you first land in Ghana, the first name you see should be something of pride, should be something that represents us."

Reactions to Youssef's request for KIA name change

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@XActivistJerry said:

"Around the world, airports bear the names of builders of nations. Youssef Nkrumah believes Ghana’s main airport should honour unity and pride, not a figure linked to betrayal."

@ChrispinAB wrote:

"And this point, I think we should just rename Ghana as Kwame Nkrumah… that will settle everything."

@TiCmusicGh said:

"Here in Ghana, we honour betrayal more than honesty and loyalty. It's in our blood."

@EAE_Africa wrote:

"He has a point, and I agree with him."

@Torbidi1 said:

"If kotoka truly betrayed your Grandfather and the entire Ghana, Mind you Voltarian were on their own before you Grandfather sweet talked them on how he wanted them to join Ghana and had a treaty signed on it. After all that, what has Voltarian Gain in the time of your Grandfather?"

@andrew692633 wrote:

"There’s a museum, university and other things in his name…Then we should just change Ghana to Nkrumah if that’s what he wants."

@Michael94762253 said:

"To the ones saying he's in no position to chime in on issues pertaining to Ghana because this is his first time entering the country, aren't there players who've never stepped foot in Ghana represent us in our national team?"

@hymnbuk wrote:

"Am I the only one who doesn’t think the name should be changed? History about Ghana should not only be about the good deeds, but also the 'ugly and bad' deeds should not be forgotten. If keeping Kotoka’s name is one that will remind us not to overthrow a democratically elected govt Keep it."

@ETylerasiedu said:

"He should mind his business and live his life. We all knew what Kotoka did, no be now he go come dey argue."

